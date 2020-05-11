When the global crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic is still reaching zenith, someone should already be thinking about the world the day after.

These lines are dedicated, as a reflection, to the reconstruction of battered societies after the passage of the storm.

We do not ignore again the warnings of history. Let’s really think about the reasons why it got out of hand. Let’s analyze our poor reactions. And our decisions, knowing that even naming the threat can be momentous. Let us consider everything again, even the space in which we would have to fight an upcoming battle.

Let’s draw conclusions and we will put them into practice. So I don’t have to cry about the same mistake again, maybe not too long.

BACKGROUND: We knew what could happen

In 1918 a deaf technical battle ensued between World War I veterans:

– William Gorgas, the health officer of the North American armed forces, learned of the first cases, in outstanding soldiers in Europe, of what was later known to be influenza. It soon established very strict containment measures and warned the managers of the new emerging risk.

– For his part, Rupert Blue, head of public health in the civil sphere throughout the country, ignored him. He minimized the risk and plunged the decisions into a sea of ​​bureaucracy that undoubtedly had their important negative impact.

He did “less than nothing” to contain the flu pandemic. This misnamed Spanish flu cost the lives of more than fifty million people worldwide (1).

During the 1918 pandemic, the Spanish cities that did not suspend religious services had a greater impact on mortality than others, which anticipated effective social distancing measures, as reflected in the abundant bibliography on the subject (2).

For its part, 1957 the so-called Asian flu caused a million fatalities in the world, with particularly serious effects in underdeveloped Spain at the time. Years later, other health crises of all remembered, such as toxic syndrome or mad cow disease health news dominated the last quarter of the 20th century.

And the 21st century began with the terrible attack on the Twin Towers and the anthrax attacks, which fueled fear of bioterrorism. The United States then began a massive campaign of smallpox vaccination, which they had to suspend due to the adverse effects that this vaccine causes with certain frequency.

In 2003 SARS emerged (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). A disease caused by a highly pathogenic coronavirus, such as SARS-CoV-2 causing covid-19, but with a singularity, which was ultimately key to its control: all the patients presented a severe and feverish respiratory symptoms.

The cases spread rapidly around the world, from a common starting point: a single patient, a doctor, who met in the elevator on the ninth floor of the Hong Kong Metropole hotel with citizens of multiple nationalities (3).

Humanity, then threatened with a potential pandemic, was able to identify all cases (easy to detect due to their severity), isolate them in specific health centers, quarantine all contacts of patients, and eliminate SARS with measures non-pharmacological control.

It was the second time in history that an infectious disease was eradicated and this merit was coordinated by the WHO, although the weight of the epidemic fell mainly on China, other Asian countries and, of course, Canada, the main western country affected.

The director of St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, where the last SARS outbreak was checked, used to say that “epidemics reveal what we normally do wrong,” and it is certainly largely so.

LATE REACTION: Why did it get out of hand?

We cannot say that we were not warned in historical terms. As has been proven, there are numerous examples of serious epidemics in the last century.

So…

Why has the covid-19 got out of hand? Why has it become a pandemic? And above all, what can we do to prevent this from happening again?

What has simply happened is that we have a great capacity for forgetfulness, in individual and collective terms.

Each generation is lost in yesterday without transmitting its memory heritage effectively and orally. And its baggage of written documents remains in the hands of specialists and on dusty shelves. Today, they are rather submerged in an unfathomable sea of ​​kylobites.

In Europe, particularly in Spain and other countries, for not isolating a few in specific centers, carrying out very few screening tests, not decreeing mandatory quarantines to the contacts of the cases that appeared and not taking very restrictive measures locally, Extensive and painful distancing and social confinement measures were later necessary for the entire population.

Measures that applied late could no longer prevent the overflow of health systems and the deaths of thousands of people.

WRONG DECISIONS: perhaps we have mistaken even the name

Only Asian countries, warned by the harshness of SARS, behaved before the epidemic as if it were a real, threatening and serious risk. And it worked.

Those countries, not only China, but also Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, knew how to offer a decisive and rapid response, based on mass tests (PCR) and mandatory quarantine and isolation measures, without having to resort to measures. indiscriminate social distancing, lethal for the economy.

It is possible that a name like covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) was simply a mistake. Having called things by their name, and in this case SARS-2 to this new diseasePerhaps he would have read a bit and reminded the many children of Rupert Blue, the dire qualities of the first SARS and how it could be controlled.

Furthermore, covid-19, unlike SARS, presents very lightly in many cases. And this, which might seem advantageous, represents your main problem.

Most of the infected and contagious subjects escaped our control. The threat was clearly undervalued, and precious weeks were lost. At least those that go from the declaration by the WHO (4) as a public health emergency of international importance (January 30, 2020), to the declaration of the state of alarm in Spain (March 14).

It can be said that the scientific controversies of the Gorgas / Blue type have taken place very clearly in this new pandemic: before the covid-19 the position “this-is-like-a-flu” was very majority. An assumption widely defended by most of the “experts” and the government’s advisory team, which later progressively rectified its vision, but with thousands of deaths on the table.

But that mantra also permeated the population, including the sanitary one, and the company was deprived of a supply of protection equipment and sufficient sanitary facilities, including those of intensive care.

The magnitude of the health calamity that has been produced by this mistaken approach will only be known with certainty in a while, but today everyone already knows that in the harshest moments of the covid-19 pandemic, there was not even material capacity to bury the dead in large European cities.

SPACE: Did the buildings fail?

The covid-19 has also highlighted the systematic abandonment of the “hygienist theories” that inspired the health architecture of the 19th and 20th centuries, years plagued by tuberculosis.

Speculation on the ground tolerated lower and lower ceilings and smaller and smaller rooms, both in homes and in public buildings.

Our hospitals today, and even more so our nursing homes, are small and poorly ventilated spaces under the premise of an alleged energy efficiency that could have been fatal in the covid-19 pandemic.

The material and human endowments of the health centers were widely insufficient in the face of an unusual influx of cases of a high-risk infectious disease, which wanted to be managed as a common disease.

The general behavior of toilets and cleaning and disinfection measures of the centers was substantially modified at the end of the pre-antibiotic era.

Miraculous drugs cured almost all known infections, and the draconian tradition of hygiene imposed since the times of Semmelweis, Pasteur, and Lister waned simply because it was apparently no longer necessary.

AIDS recovered and expanded infection prevention measures, but the technification of care and the complexity of patient management and treatment make the health population and the population served highly vulnerable to emerging pathogens.

LESSONS AND DECISIONS: What should we do from now on?

To control a new pandemic, or even to end the successive waves of SARS-CoV-2 that will undoubtedly occur, in my opinion it is essential to have two separate and complementary healthcare lines (5):

– A substantive ability to care for patients far superior to the usual endowment, but arranged and endowed in a differentiated channel to contain that potential extraordinary event.

– A technical and human capacity that cannot be dimensioned to live at 99% of its capacity always, on the verge of collapse always, with the minimum material means for daily care.

In this pandemic, it is evident that the physical coincidence of covid and non-covid patients, together with poorly protected health professionals, has been one of the keys to the spread.

The provision of personal protective equipment and the necessary training for its use, including drills, must be an identity part of the future health system. Specific human teams must be formed to attend to epidemic situations, which will remain “sleeping” but trained and motivated in this future parallel healthcare network.

• A strategic and guarded collection of personal protective equipment, mechanical ventilation equipment and essential drugs, among other supplies, should be made.

• It will be necessary to create and designate specific monographic centers with ample capacity to accommodate new cases of high-risk infectious diseases caused by group 4 microorganisms (6).

• It will be necessary to broaden the focus and have a strategic vision, since nobody has said that the next threat will be like this: there are many potential physical, chemical and biological risks to consider.

In particular, the covid-19 pandemic has exposed insufficient human resources in the field of epidemiology and public health. These professionals are almost an anecdote in the health system as a whole.

The importance of epidemiologists and other public health technicians, preventive medicine and occupational medicine specialists, food safety and environmental health technicians must be recognized once and for all.

They are not a burden on the system, but the true guarantee of its survival. Only they are technically prepared to monitor and control contacts, to trace the chains of contagion, properly account for cases, and, ultimately, avoid the uncontrolled new emerging disease.

In the face of covid-19, these services were clearly exceeded a few weeks after the start, and the epidemic was soon stopped being controlled.

MORALEJA:

If something positive should emerge from this serious health crisis, it is that no one can deny the threat of climate change any longer. A great and unexpected global experiment has occurred: the world’s industry stopped, fossil fuel consumption plummeted, and bio-indicators have necessarily had to improve.

An explosion of life has occurred out there, at the same time that we were confined inside our houses.

And human beings have learned the lesson perhaps definitively: we do not want to be surprised by another great global crisis. Climate change can cause more victims than any pandemic and it is still in our hands to reverse it.

Pandemics, like Nazism, cannot be forgotten. They will return, without a doubt, although we do not know when. But next time they have to find us ready.