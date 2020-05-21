The players of the Corinthians squad have been doing training guided by the club while waiting for the return to the pitch, still with no forecast to happen. Time goes by and Mateus Vital gets more and more anxious for the return, as he will have a great opportunity to establish himself in the team thanks to Pedrinho’s departure for Benfica. In Corinthians since 2018, Vital has 117 games and five goals.

In an interview with Estadão, the midfielder commented on what he expects from returning to the pitch after the pandemic, talked about the possibility of having more opportunities in the team and guaranteed that he does not think about keeping the shirt 10 of his friend Pedrinho. He also regretted the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, as he would probably be called up, but understands the moment the world is going through. As a positive aspect of isolation, he uses his time at home to enjoy his daughter Antonella, who is only eight months old.

With Pedrinho leaving for Benfica, he should open a place in the team. Do you believe your time has come and shirt 10 can be yours?

I don’t want to think about shirt 10 now, I just want to go back very well so that I can have a great season and write my name in the history of Corinthians. That’s my goal for the rest of the season.

You received proposals from Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk. What was it like to know which important clubs in Europe want to count on you and what is the feeling when you see that Corinthians rejected the offers?

I am happy, a sign that my work has been recognized, but I prefer to leave it in the hands of my agents, to focus only on playing football and playing a better role on the field. If something appears later, that is good for everyone, we analyze and talk. I still want to do well at Corinthians.

But do you have plans to play in Europe?

Yes, it is also an objective. But now I have my mind on Corinthians, to resume well and have a great season when everything goes back to normal.

You haven’t played what is expected of you yet. What would you like to achieve at Corinthians?

I want to look for more titles, make history … That’s for sure. Conquer everything we dispute, make Corinthians win the Brazilian again, a Brazilian Cup, which we were close to last year, and go in search of another dream which is to win the Libertadores.

He would probably be at the Tokyo Olympics, as he was being called up for the category selection. Did you feel sad when the Games were postponed?

Yes, I was sad, but I know it was for a good cause and it was necessary. The priority is health worldwide. But the dream still continues, as it was only postponed until the middle of next year. I will continue to do my best, because I know I will be there as a result of what I do well at the club.

Is anxiety great for returning to the lawns? Do you think it is time to have a game again, even without fans?

Anxiety exists, but we need to await the determinations of health authorities. We all want to go back, but we need to follow the protocols and prioritize health at this time. The question of playing without a crowd will have to be a second step, after resuming training. But we know that all of this will have to be evaluated by the competent bodies.

What have you been doing to pass the time, since you need to spend more time at home?

Some different training sessions, which I don’t do daily at the club. Even during the holidays, I tried to occupy myself, exercise … And now, the vacation period has ended, following what is passed by the club’s technical committee. It is also time to spend more time with the family, since when things go back to normal we know it will be more difficult.

During this pandemic period, he has also had the experience of being a father. How have those first months been?

I am managing to spend more with my daughter, it is certainly a unique and special moment in a man’s life. On this side it has been good, but on the other hand I am hoping things will get better, as I miss Corinthians’ daily life and playing football.

