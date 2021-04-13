“Covert” sportsmanship for the Czech saloon

When we met the first generation Skoda Octavia we were all very clear about their position in the market. However, no one expected it to be a bestseller and with successive evolutions it improved and rose in category. Now, it has gone from being considered a “simple” compact saloon to get fully into segment D, where heavyweights such as the Peugeot 508 or Volkswagen Passat fight copper month after month.

The negative point that this evolution has brought has repercussions on its sale price, which is no longer as low as before. Be that as it may, we are dealing with the best Octavia in the history of the brand and those responsible want to make the most of it. Therefore, they have not thought about it and have decided to introduce a new finish that until now had not been present in this model. We refer to Skoda Octavia Sportline, the RS younger brother.

The Skoda Octavia Sportline offers a more dynamic and sporty image

On an aesthetic level, the Skoda Octavia Sportline maintains the design lines that we know. The changes that his physiognomy receives are limited to decorative elements in black tone. To highlight we have the front spoiler, the grille frame and the Skoda and Octavia logos on the hatchback. The rear diffuser is also finished in the same shade. In addition, the variant with the Combi station wagon adds an extra sporty touch with a upper spoiler.

Inside, following the exterior scheme, it has subtle new features. We can distinguish the new Skoda Octavia Sportline by the three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel or the sport seats with integrated headrest and ThermoFlux upholstery. As an ornament, it features various Sportline badges on the steering wheel or door sills. In addition, as an extra detail it adds a USB-C port in the rear view mirror

Related article:

Test of the Skoda Octavia Style 2.0 TDI 150 CV DSG

According to the mechanical offer, the Octavia Sportline is available with engines gasoline (1.0 TSI – 1.5 TSI – 2.0 TSI), diesel (2.0 TDI) and a version of natural gas (1.5 TSI G-TEC). The hybrid technology Plug-in and mild hybrid are also not lacking in the catalog, as well as front or all-wheel drive. Therefore, it is available with all the variants available in the range except with the engine that animates its older brother the RS.

The endowment It is also enriched, although based on options. The Skoda Octavia Sportline can include elements such as the chassis DCC Dynamic Chassis Control or the system Crew Protect Assist with tipping function. Others also arrive such as the Collision Avoidance Assist and Turn Assist or the new central airbag between the front seats. For now we do not have prices or release date, although it will be a matter of days before we know them.

Source – Skoda