Covering its charms with the savannah, Yanet García falls in love

The ex weather girl and host of the Hoy de Televisa program, Yanet García raised the temperature of her millions of fans to a thousand in their respective social networks and especially in her new OnlyFans account where she shares much more content.

As you may remember, Yanet García rose to fame as the “weather girl”, however, now she is much more than that.

And is that the mexican has revealed that there have been so many changes in her life and so often, that today she seeks to separate two important facets that define her in her professional career.

This is how now his content, which is much more level up, is shared only on his account. OnlyFans.

Such is the case of this photograph that we are about to show you, in which she is shown on the bed and covers her enormous front charms with her white sheets.

This is how the influencer once again shook social networks by sharing also a preview of the new photo gallery that she is preparing to publish in her exclusive content account on the Onlyfans platform, which she opened due to the large number of requests from his followers.

And the truth is that the former host of the Televisa program Hoy has captivated her millions of Instagram followers with her latest ‘gifts’ from this session she is preparing with photographer Rafael Arroyo in New York.

It should be noted that García in Mexico became popular for her appearances as a climate presenter, the program titled Gente Regia, which was screened in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular shows on Televisa. .

As you may remember, Yanet García traveled to New York City a few days ago to make a new photo production for her recent OnlyFans account.

The 30-year-old model and Mexican television host continues to be extremely active on social media promoting her work and inviting her fans to subscribe to the virtual service.

It is worth mentioning that Yanet García has more than 13 million followers on the famous social network Instagram, not far behind the beautiful British model Demi Rose, who has more than 16 million.

The Mexican driver has even been compared to the British beauty thanks to her huge curves.

There is no doubt that García is proud of who he is and where he came from, which is why he frequently shares photographs of what he looked like and how he looks now thanks to his effort and dedication.

However, the truth is that García was a very slim girl and her curves were conspicuous by the absence of her silhouette.

This is how the beautiful Yanet tried hard to have a healthy diet and hard training to achieve in a natural way the figure that she currently holds and that placed her in one of the favorites of the viewers in the morning program of Televisa.

In addition, García seeks to encourage others to change their life and their image in various ways, she is a complete fitness trainer and is currently preparing as a Nutritionist to give nutrition advice like a professional and in fact, the day she finally received her certification. , and pride of it he shared it on his social networks.

Everything seems to indicate that the beautiful Yanet is betting everything to grow professionally in the United States.

The Televisa star left the Hoy Program some time ago, the television program that made her famous, to finally move with her boyfriend to the neighboring country, where she has had some projects.