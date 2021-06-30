Covered in paint, Kylie Jenner shows off her charms on IG | INSTAGRAM

Throughout his career the beautiful model Y businesswoman Kylie Jenner has been through various Photo shoots to collaborate with many different brands, but there is always one that stands out and remains in the memory of both the influencer as in that of his beloved audience.

That is why this time we will tackle one of the favorite photo shoots of the beautiful socialite, one that she enjoyed very much and in which she only covered her great beauty with painting managing to create an excellent image.

This collaboration was made for Sasha samsonova, a fairly high photo studio quality was handled and of course all the necessary means to get to first-class work.

In the photo we could enjoy how the blue paint and the makeup So beautiful they matched while the beautiful girl teased her hair and enjoyed being appreciated by millions of people who came and liked her.

That photograph has more than 2 million likes on his official profile of Instagram, a piece of entertainment that was shared and that to this day stands out for its excellence, there is no doubt that she knows very well what she does and above all knows how to market it.

It has been several years since the young woman has been focusing on her own brands, so lately you have not done so many collaborations with others focusing on her own company and dedicating most of her time to them to promote them.

His family has also focused a lot on his daughter, his partner Travis Scott, with whom by the way he has already returned, and of course with his sisters who have also made some launches and has been supporting them always present to help them in what is possible.

In Show News we will continue to bring you these memorable photographs in addition to all the new content that he is preparing for us and all the interesting information that arises around one of the most famous families in the world, the Kardashian Jenner and its interesting members.