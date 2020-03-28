I still remember when this album came out, at that time I was living in Paris and the first buyers received a limited edition t-shirt, so on launch day there was even a queue to buy the album. I still have that shirt even though you can see the passing of the years and the concerts he has lived.

The album was the combination of an immense unique guitarist such as Jimmy Page and that of one of Hard Rock’s most famous throats, that of David Coverdale. Narrow minds only made ridiculous comparisons to Led Zeppelin and plagiarized Plant to Coverdale. The unfortunate thing is that all this was said without even wanting to listen to the album. A work where neither of the two protagonists can escape his past, especially by Page who stamps his signature throughout the album, with oriental touches and that typical Zeppelin grandeur, with turbulent riffs, inspired solos with a brilliant use of acoustics and overflowing energy that explodes theme after theme. And what about Coverdale, since in 1993 he was still in a magnificent moment and boasted of being one of the definitive voices of Hard Rock, proof of this is “Easy Does It” where his voice has never been so well used or in ” Take a Look At Yourself ”an eight-minute blues where you can and boast of voice again. It is true that in some moments his vocal inflections are reminiscent of Robert Plant, but it has always been so not only here, with Whitesnake it also happens. His work is notable on songs like the epic “Don’t Leave Me This Way” that recalls the grandeur of both of the gangs that lead these monsters. Special mention for “Take me for a Little While” and “Whisper a Prayer for the Dying” that magnificently closes this unique collaboration.

If we want to reproach something, it would be that at times there is an excess of unnecessary virtuosity, however this is an album that is in the same category as the two great musicians who signed it. There is a Bootleg, “Live in Japan” where, in addition to interpreting songs from the album, they also performed songs by Led Zeppelin and Whitesnake, which gives a certain morbidity to listening to themes of the white snake perpetrated through Page’s perspective and the blimp’s compositions. under the prism of Coverdale’s voice.

