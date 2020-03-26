WWE NXT Live: Coverage and Outcome (March 25)

Live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Another episode of NXT is made a week away from Wrestlemania.

WWE NXT March 25 Preview

1 / Austin Theory vs. Tyler Breeze

The two struggle during the first moments of the fight. Breeze takes the lead with a dropkick and begins to connect blows on his rival. He defends himself in the corner with a kick to recover ground. After a failed account, Theory connects a key to her opponent’s arm. Breeze breaks free of the padlock, but after struggling with the ropes in between, he ends up receiving a superkick.

Tyler Breeze recovers after business break. He corners his opponent with several punches and attempts a low jump, but is caught. Austin Theory throws him onto the canvas with a powerbomb, but the count only reaches two. The action goes to ringside, where Theory crashes Breeze against the barricade. The latter enters before the count of ten and begins the exchange of attacks between both fighters. Tyler applies his supermodel kick, but the count only reaches two. He climbs to the third rope, but his opponent catches him and knees him. Austin applies several punches and kicks against his opponent and takes a cell phone with which he records himself and his rival. He takes it on his shoulders, but he quickly reverses the move for the count of three. Tyler Breeze defeats Austin Theory.

. @ MmmGorgeous’s “flash in the pan” comment seemingly got the best of @ austintheory1. 🤳 # WWENXT pic.twitter.com/San1exBe4b

– WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

2 / Killian Dain vs. Tehuti Miles

Tehuti shows agility in his defense, but is outmatched by his rival in strength. Killian throws him towards ringside and then crashes him against the steel stairs. He takes him to the corner to stomp on him and crush him with his knee. The account only reaches two, and Miles receives a key to his neck but he escapes and gains an advantage after several kicks. However, his opponent resists and applies a senton followed by a jump on the third rope. 1… 2… 3… Killian Dain defeats Tehuti Miles

Complete domination by @KillianDain.

The entire #WWENXT locker room should be scared. pic.twitter.com/hrfW4089Ae

– WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

3 / Cameron Grimes vs. Tony Nese

The two men start with a key on the canvas. Nese holds a key to his arm and reverts to a count of three, but his rival stands up. Cameron gains the lead with keyfobs and chest punches. He tries a roll-up, but his opponent reverses it with a kick. Nese boosts himself on the ropes for a moonsault springboard, but the count only goes up to two. Cameron evades his opponent’s roll-ups and applies two superman punches followed by a double stomp to the chest. 1… 2… 3… Cameron Grimes defeats Tony Nese

Aliyah enters the scene. Xia Li’s music plays, but no one appears. Xia is lying backstage, with an ailment in her leg. The announcer warns that she will not be able to compete, but that she will have a replacement for the next fight. IO SHIRAI MAKES ITS ENTRY TO THE FULL SAIL!

The look of a man with complete and total focus. @CGrimesWWE gets the better of The #PremierAthlete @TonyNese on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/LuGRV6NVln

– WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

4 / Ladder Match qualifying match for a starting opportunity: Aliyah vs. Io Shirai

It doesn’t take long for Shirai to corner her rival and then stomp on her. Aliyah defends herself with several kicks, but fails to do anything against Io, who leaves her on the ground and then applies a moonsault that gives her a quick victory. Io Shirai Defeat Aliyah

Io Shirai qualifies for the ladder race for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship to be held at a date and place to be determined.

Oh how we missed @shirai_io. 🌛 # WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iFuaFe4Ohd

– WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

Keith Lee makes his entrance into the ring. He talks about his last starting defense, which happened a few weeks ago against Cameron Grimes. He clarifies that he had a great fight, but that after being attacked by Damian Priest he was confused about it. He clarifies that for this same reason he attacked Dominik Dijakovic, and offers you an apology. The latter appears, and clarifies that beyond his apologies he will not let things stay that way, and only wants a hand in hand for American gold. Damian Priest appears to mock both men, and takes out a club with which he plans to attack them. Lee and Dijakovic fight to go against Damian, and in the end it is Dominik who stands up after jumping towards his two rivals at ringside.

FEAST YOUR EYES and WATCH YOUR BACK. # WWENXT @DijakovicWWE @RealKeithLee @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/8Bz1gVi8f9

– WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

5 / Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink

Burch and Vink start with PTOs. It manages to gain advantage in conjunction with Thorne, but this falls to the ground after a key to his arm. Lorcan takes over and quickly attacks Shane, but he relieves Brendan who surprises his opponent with a bottom. Lorcan escapes and passes the relay to Danny, who applies several blows to his rival and then applies a key to the neck. His partner stops Shane with a padlock on his arm. Shane and Brendan give up and the bell rings.

Winners: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch via surrender

THE POWER OF VINK !!! 😱😱😱 # WWENXT @Sixftfiiiiive @_StarDESTROYER pic.twitter.com/dimInc4nTf

– WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 26, 2020

6 / Ladder Match qualifying match; Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter

The two women start by exchanging keys. They continue with quick accounts and roll-ups until Kayden applies a superkick that gives her the advantage for several seconds. Candice works the neck of her rival, but she manages to dodge a saddle behind her and then apply a kick between the ropes. Kayden seeks to finish it quickly with a surrender key, but ends up getting the senton followed by a Garga-No Escape. Carter gives up and the bell rings. Candice LeRae defeated Kayden Carter

The upcoming #WWENXT #WomensTitle No. 1 Contender #LadderMatch finds @CandiceLeRae and @wwekayden pulling out all the stops. pic.twitter.com/vq7hw1U8wi

– WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

Candice LeRae becomes fifth ranked in the ladder fight for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship. The Ladder Match is confirmed to take place within two weeks at the weekly NXT show.

7 / Matt Riddle vs. Reoderick Strong

The two men begin by exchanging flush keys. They continue like this for several moments until Riddle leads his rival to the ropes, then connects him to a suplex. Strong levels with several blows to the chest while his rival tries to lift him. He manages to be the one who lifts Matt up and throws him on the ropes.

Riddle doesn’t give up and scores 2 after connecting a Bro to Sleep. Strong responds with an Olympic Slam for another 2 count.

Strong dominated and connected a series of blows on Riddle, who was against the rope; however, the Bro recovers and connect a Bro Derek to reach the count of 3. Matt Riddle defeated Roderick Strong

The «Original Bro» He didn’t have time to celebrate as two big guys came in to attack him with everything. Despite Riddle’s mild reaction, he is flogged by strangers. who turns out to be MALCOM BIVENS

. @ Malcolmvelli, what have you unleashed upon our #WWENXT Tag Team Division? 😳 @ SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/UvYvnmF5wP

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 26, 2020

We have 3 fights for next week confirmed:

Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish for next week.

We will have a women’s Gauntlet match also between the losers and Xia Li to determine the sixth classified to the ladder fight that will take two weeks.

Plus: Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship between Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest.

NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT:

🔥 @ DreamWWE vs. @thebobbyfish

🔥Second Chance #GauntletMatch for the No. 1 Contender’s #LadderMatch

🔥 @ RealKeithLee vs. @DijakovicWWE vs. @ArcherOfInfamy for the NXT #NorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/T026Syf7bt

– WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

Triple H Confront Johhny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H calls both of them, reminds us that the rivalry between Ciampa and Gargano is a very long-lived one in NXT, and when Gargano and Ciampa tells them that if it wasn’t for him, they would be fired because that’s what Regal wanted.

Gargano initially refuses to go up to the ring, but then demands guarantees that they do not touch him and goes up, so the talk continues.

Triple H tells him there will be no contact tonight and he wants this to end on a big stage. Johnny says it was supposed to happen last year, but he broke his neck. Johnny’s only regret is that he didn’t break it. Ciampa says this has to end. They don’t need a crowd or arena.

Gargano says he is not ready and Triple H asks how long Johnny needs to be ready, he tells him two more weeks to recover from what happened a couple of weeks ago and Triple H agrees.

The Game says that in two weeks he will put a ring in an empty building, get a referee and finish there. Once this is done, they will never play NXT again. If they do, they will leave and NXT will be able to continue smoothly without them. So they must be aware of when I send them the location where the contest will take place.

Two weeks notice.

Empty building, referee, @NXTCiampa, @JohnnyGargano.

When it’s over, it’s . #WWENXT @TripleH pic.twitter.com/9dNgz23QHs

– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 26, 2020

Interestingly, the weird videos that have been broadcast for weeks appear on the tron. Tik Tok. It’s KILLER KROSS! His face is seen multiple times on the screen and Triple H, Gargano and Ciampa look surprised, but the show ends.

. @ TripleH sets final clash between @NXTCiampa and @JohnnyGargano, but not before a sudden interruption. #WWENXT ⏳⏳⏳ pic.twitter.com/SSy3Jz9YhX

– WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

End of the Show, Thanks for joining us