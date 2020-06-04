The famous film saga still has many answers to give us and the director is optimistic about the future of what would be the continuation and possible end of them. In a recent interview he reveals his plans for what appears to be called ‘Alien: Awakening’, as the sequel to ‘Alien: Covenant’ would solve a mystery of the original saga, one of the great secrets.

This film would be, chronologically, before ‘Alien’ in 1979. Among the important data that we now know thanks to the aftermath is that in ‘Prometheus’ that the mysterious ship that Nostromo’s crew found belonged to an alien race, which was called Engineers, who in turn are who created humans. ‘Covenant’ reveals to us that it is David who is responsible for creating the Xenomorphs with a black substance from Prometheus, all this in the world of Engineers.

Of course things will not end there. While Riddley Scott is busy with a movie that will be released in 2021 about the story of Maurizio Gucci, starring the singer Lady Gaga, he hopes that Disney still wants to spend money on making the sequel, since after the little acceptance of ‘Covenant’, little has been known about plans to produce it.

