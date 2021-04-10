COVAX sets a goal to deliver more than 330 million vaccines in the first semester: GAVI

WASHINGTON / GENEVA, Apr 9 (Reuters) – The COVAX vaccine distribution program aims to deliver one-third of the 1 billion doses for COVID-19 by mid-year, the alliance’s CEO Seth Berkley said on Friday. of GAVI vaccines.

The program has delivered nearly 38.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 102 countries on six continents, six weeks after it began distributing supplies, GAVI said in a statement Thursday.

The director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, told the same World Bank forum that developing countries that export raw materials have faced falling prices and tourism has plummeted. with the pandemic.

The world needs a financing framework to deal with emergency preparedness and response, and must keep supply chains open to better safeguard economic systems, he said.

(Report by David Lawder in Washington and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)