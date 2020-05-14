The mayor of Sao Paulo, Bruno Covas (PSDB) is well, almost without symptoms, and should remain hospitalized for at least another day, according to the bulletin released by Syrian-Lebanese Hospital this Thursday, 14. Pits he was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon, 13, after experiencing abdominal discomfort caused by an inflammation of the colon, part of the large intestine. The mayor is undergoing treatment for cancer of the digestive system.

According to the bulletin, Pits is in “great general condition”, “with virtually no signs or symptoms changed at this time”.

The Mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas (PSDB)

Photo: Disclosure / SP City Hall / Estadão Content

The medical team follows the investigation to discover the possible causes of the inflammation of the colon. The mayor remains under medical observation and should undergo further tests.

Pits he is free to dispatch from the hospital, where he must remain at least until this Friday.

Read the medical report:



05/14/2020, 14h

Mayor Bruno Covas remains hospitalized to continue investigating the possible causes of colitis, inflammation of the colon. The plan is to maintain medical observation and complete the relevant exams.

Therefore, you should be hospitalized for at least another day.

Bruno Covas is in great general condition, with virtually no signs or symptoms altered at this time. Thus, he is free to exercise his activities.

Mayor Bruno Covas has been accompanied by medical teams coordinated by Prof. Dr. David Uip, by Prof. Dr. Roberto Kalil Filho, Dr. Artur Katz and Dr. Tulio Eduardo Flesch Pfiffer.

Dr. Fernando Ganem

Clinical Governance Director

Dra. Maria Beatriz Souza Dias

Clinical Director

