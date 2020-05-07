(in update)

SÃO PAULO – In an attempt to increase the rate of social isolation and restrict the movement of people in São Paulo, Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) announced on Thursday morning, 7, a new vehicle rotation scheme in the city. The measure will take effect on Monday, 11. It will apply to the entire city and no longer in the expanded center and will be valid all day. On even days, even end plates circulate. And on odd days, the odd end plates. The measure will also be valid on the weekend.

“Extreme issues demand extreme measures, with this I announce the return of the rotation in an even more restrictive way. You cannot stop taking measures like this, with occupancy rates of ICU beds with more than 90% in the municipal network”, said Covas . With this, the City wants to take 50% of the cars off the streets.

With the broadest rotation, there will be a reinforcement of the bus fleet in the city, with more thousand vehicles and another 600 reserve, if needed. “This is a necessary measure to avoid lockdown in the city of São Paulo,” said the mayor. “The release of the carvery was serving as a stimulant for people to leave the house. There are people who still don’t understand the importance of not leaving the house and we returned with the carvery to try to have at least 60% isolation in the city,” said the mayor. . “In addition to restricting circulation, we will have an environmental and health gain, with reduced pollution, which also impacts respiratory diseases.”

Police cars, army cars and health vehicles are excluded from the rotation. Health professionals must register with the city hall to stay out of the circulation restriction measure. The registration will have to be done in up to 10 days, through a spreadsheet with CPF, name, establishment where the professional works and the license plate of the vehicle. The fines that are applied in the next 10 days to these professionals will be discarded later. Professionals should send email to the following email address: isencao.covid19@prefeitura.sp.gov.br

The mayor also announced the return of restriction on the circulation of trucks in São Paulo, except those in the areas of supply and health.

The City Hall implemented restrictive blocks in the city this week, but Covas himself acknowledged that the measure, which caused traffic and was questioned by the Public Ministry, was an error and that it did not have the necessary effect. As a result, the blocks were again only educational

The rate of social isolation in the capital of São Paulo, which concentrates the largest number of deaths and cases of coronavirus in the state, has been worrying the authorities. The rate remains below 50% (with 48% on both Monday and Tuesday), staying above this level only on weekends. The target is 60% and the ideal to prevent the collapse of the health system is 70%. According to data from the balance sheet of the State Department of Health this Wednesday, the capital of São Paulo has 1,910 deaths from the disease and 23,187 confirmed cases. Across the state, there are 3,045 deaths and 37,853 cases of the disease.

