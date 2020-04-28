The mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas (PSDB), underwent further tests this Tuesday morning (28), to monitor the evolution of cancer in the region of the lymph nodes. According to a bulletin released by the medical team that accompanies the mayor, treatment with immunotherapy “is being effective” in fighting the disease.

Cancer treatment of the mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas, is being effective, says medical bulletin

Photo: IstoÉ

In view of this result, the team decided that the mayor will continue to carry out investment immunotherapy every three weeks. New imaging tests for control are scheduled for two months from now.

In February, a biopsy showed that Covas cancer persisted after a round of eight chemotherapy. The mayor entered the second phase of treatment, undergoing immunotherapy sessions, a procedure that consists of 30-minute sessions for the application of medications that strengthen the immune system. The expectation is that, strengthened, the mayor’s own organism will fight what remains of the cancer.

According to the oncologist Tulio Pfiffer, who is part of the team that attends the mayor at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, “there are fewer adverse effects” with the treatment. Pitas may have weakness or reactions that affect the lymphatic system, but most patients have no side effects. With the treatment of immunotherapy, the mayor will resume all activities, including joining crowds.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

.