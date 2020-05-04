The textile sector is of paramount importance to the Spanish economy. But this market is not just the big companies whose names, surely, have already crossed their minds. Stitch by stitch, it is made up of many businesses, some of them tiny. This is the case of Covadonga Vázquez, who is a link in that sector of activity that gives so many joys to the national economy. Vázquez runs a lingerie and haberdashery store in Oviedo that, logically, has been running with its doors closed since the state of alarm was declared on March 14. That order to lock her in her house, confined, and to close the store caught her with the warehouse full of new clothes for the summer season. There is no way back. After two months with the doors closed, he already gives up on that campaign. A business that will not recover. He explains it this way: “We have been closed since mid-March and I have already given up on the summer campaign. They have been closed for two months and in which nothing can be sold.” Thus, the new stocks continue to be stored in the store, waiting to see at what stage of the de-escalation of the economy it can take advantage of to reopen as soon as possible.

Nor is Vázquez convinced by the way in which the Government has managed aid for the self-employed. They have been slow to arrive or, in the worst cases, they have not. And the obstacles are many, especially because with the confinement many find it difficult to assume the bureaucracy. “The aid is very important and we find ourselves with many problems when it comes to accessing it. We are asked for a lot of paperwork that, in addition, we cannot do from our homes,” highlights the self-worker.

Vázquez is concerned about the repercussions that this closure may have on the textile business in Spain. A sector that in Asturias is made up of very few companies -mostly small manufacturers-, but that in the rest of the country is of capital importance. “It is a shame because our sector, textiles, moves a large number of jobs,” he points out. There are large companies and also small and medium-sized stores that sell the products. “It’s not just me. They are the factories in this sector. If we don’t sell, they don’t work either,” he argues.

The merchant predicts that there will be a “significant gap” in this sector as a result of this health pandemic that has led to a whole economic crisis.

The solutions that Vázquez sees feasible for businesses like the one she runs are the same ones that the different self-employed associations have been demanding from the national government for weeks. “They should lower taxes,” he says, “and also red tape. Otherwise, we will not be able to continue with our businesses.”

