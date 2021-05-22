Covadonga travels to the Coruxo stadium to finish the championship

05/22/2021 at 12:19 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the last day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which they will face the Coruxo and to Covadonga in the Campo do Vao.

The Coruxo He faces the match of the eighth day wanting to add more points to his classification table after having drawn 1-1 against the Real Oviedo B in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won three of the seven matches played to date and have managed to score 29 goals for and 30 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Covadonga lost by a score of 1-2 in the previous match against the Salamanca UDS, so that a triumph over the Coruxo it would help him improve his record in the championship. To date, of the seven games the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won zero of them with a figure of 29 goals in favor and 54 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Coruxo has statistics of two wins and a draw in three games played at home, figures that speak quite well of the team of Michel Alonso when he plays at home. At the exits, the Covadonga has a balance of three defeats in three games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Coruxo.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 18 points in favor of the Coruxo. The Coruxo arrives at the meeting with 33 points in his locker and occupying the first place before the game. For his part, Covadonga it has 15 points and occupies the eighth position in the classification.