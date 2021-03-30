Coutinho traveled to Brazil to treat his knee



The Brazilian has been left to duty in Barcelona.

Photo: Alex Caparros / Getty Images

Philipe Coutinho returned to Brazil, his native country to treat his injury to the external meniscus of the left knee. This was reported by FC Barcelona this afternoon. The attacking midfielder has not played a game in 2021. He was injured on December 29, 2020 against Eibar and his recovery is not going in the best way.

The Brazilian went to see a doctor of the highest confidence in order to treat each other the best and as soon as possible to be able to return. Coutinho has played a total of 90 games with FC Barcelona, ​​in which he has scored 24 goals, 3 of them this season.

His best stretch of games was between September and October, in which he got a goal and a couple of assists in three games, and even transferred that moment to his national team, with which he also converted. Then he would make Ferencvarosi in the Champions League and Osasuna, in two games that ended in goals.

Coutinho has been left to duty at the Blaugrana club, and the injury that has kept him away from the team in 2021 could also end up keeping him permanently away from Barcelona.