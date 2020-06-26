He Barcelona plays against the clock. This coming June 30 will close the exercise of the current season in which, today, they manage a deficit encrypted at 69 million euros. It is the number one problem the club works on and could be saved by the illegal barter they plan to carry out with the operation between Arthur and Pjanic. It is not the only strange move they plan to make this summer, there is another that involves Philippe Coutinho and Ndombélé.

The trick they plan with Arthur and Pjanic –Will receive 80 million for the Brazilian and they will pay 70 for the Bosnian in a clearly inflated movement – it could have its second part with the barter that they reawaken from England: Coutinho by Ndombélé. The Independent newspaper recalls the strong interest between both clubs. The midfielder of Tottenham He is very pleased with the sports management of Culé, who thinks of the midfielder to provide the core with muscle.

Furthermore, the interest of the Spurs in Coutinho. The Brazilian, with more than a foot and a half outside the Barça, It has been in the market for a long time but no one has met the Blaugrana demands in the economic sphere and it does not seem that the English club is willing to do it either. It was more than 140 million Those who disbursed the Catalans for the attacking midfielder and two and a half years later are far from having profited that amount and their appraisal has plummeted. The 60 kilos what did he pay Tottenham to the Lyon for the French they will also be difficult to recover. Clash of realities.

In this story the interests of both clubs converge, they have an interest in the two footballers although neither is willing to slack off economically. The British newspaper also highlights that the Spurs have shown interest in Semedo, another with which they could negotiate a barter, as well as other clubs like Bayern Munich and PSG have done the same for the mentioned Ndombélé.