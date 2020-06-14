Philippe Coutinho has become a major problem for the Barça. The Brazilian is not just any player, but the most expensive signing in the history of the entity, something that weighs heavily on everything that entangles his current situation. There are not a few dilemmas that the playmaker presents at the moment for the Catalans, immersed in his worst economic crisis of the present decade and with the need to balance his exercise in just over two weeks.

The club needs to sell to Coutinho before June 30 –and several more– to close this year positively. Squaring the battered accounts, badly damaged by the coronavirus and the football hiatus, seems key and the only real source of income at the moment is the sale of assets with the Brazilian in the lead. The 120 million that were paid by Coutinho, plus 40 in variables, still kicking and ringing in the Camp Nou offices. More when It is not expected to get half of the investment that he made two and a half years ago..

In fact, despite the interest that the footballer arouses in markets such as the English, currently There are no active offers for Coutinho, as revealed by Marca. No club has gone beyond a call to learn about the current situation of the Brazilian, and that is that the need to sell immediately is only the Barca and to achieve this, it will have to lower its claims a lot. In fact, a new loan would be yet another setback for the club despite managing to save its very high pay. The most expensive signing in its history, from assignment to assignment.

Its continuity, another brown

Failing to find a destination that meets the demands of Barca in terms of economics, Coutinho It could be another very serious brown. The Blaugrana club is not willing to give away the most expensive footballer in its history either, but its continuity in the Camp Nou It could represent a significant financial outlay for the entity’s current financial crisis. Not only would it be a problem for his emoluments, in the top salary of the current staff, but his permanence could also activate a clause of 20 kilos.

Of the 40 million in variables to which his transfer to the Liverpool, 20 of them were fulfilled if the Brazilian reached a hundred matches with Barça. At present, Coutinho He has dressed in Blaugrana 76 times, subtracting 24 games to reach 100. To continue in the Barcelona and adding such a digit, another 20 million would disappear from the coffers of the club.

His salary, his clause … are economic problems that would lead to his continuity in the Barca, although there is also the situation of the Coutinho that, given the circumstances and everything that has already happened, he thinks more about his departure and not his continuity. The player wants to leave Barça this summer and his intention is to make it to the Premier League although, unlike the club, he is in no hurry in this long market. It should be noted that the Brazilian is still recovering from his ankle operation and is on target with the Bayern since March.