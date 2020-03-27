Philippe Coutinho he has already opted for his next destination. The Brazilian, one of the great attractions in the transfer market after meeting the resignation of the Bayern Munich with the purchase option that it had after its transfer and the intentions of the Barça, who do not have him for the next season. The player will have to return to the Camp Nou on June 30, but it is likely that by the time this happens, the playmaker will have more than decided and closed his new home: he points to the Premier League.

The situation in Barca it is delicate. The ERTE that will carry out its staff in the face of the financial problems that the club is experiencing is already known and public. Although figures are unknown, this movement denotes the monetary problems of the entity and the need to give way to Coutinho this summer. The player is an important asset of the club and it is expected to get a good return for him, although very far from what was disbursed by him two and a half years ago.

In fact, one of the options considered by the Blaugrana club is to include the player in one of the operations it manages. One of the most interesting for Catalans is that of Ndombele, of the Tottenham Hotspur. The London club is interested in the Brazilian, it is nothing new, since there were already negotiations between both clubs last season, although other agreements were eventually reached – the Spurs chose Lo Celso and Cou went to Bayern. The Barca study the possibility of reinforcing with Ndombele, which they value as a balanced and versatile medium that can add positively to the current workforce. This one is priced at 65 million eurosHence, barter may be feasible as Mundo Deportivo highlights.

The mentioned medium also mentions two other Premier clubs as interested in the Brazilian. The Chelsea also studies reinforcing himself with the playmaker as well as the Manchester United, another of the great promoters for this summer. The global financial crisis in football could lead to highlighting the barter formula among many of the operations that take place this summer due to the low liquidity that will drag the clubs due to this recession.