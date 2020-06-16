Despite the fact that many fans did not see favorably that Coutinho set course for the Barcelona In January 2018, the Brazilian could return to Anfield two and a half seasons later. The playmaker has not managed to earn a place in the Barça team or in the Bayern Munich, who will not exercise the purchase option you have on him once this course ends. Now, after failing to succeed in either Spain or Germany, he wants to return to the Premier and intends to do so hand in hand with the Liverpool.

Barcelona, ​​which as we have counted in OK DIARIO needs to enter 69 million euros before the end of June, he hoped to transfer Coutinho for 120 million Bayern Munich. However, the economic crisis that has caused the coronavirus has disrupted his plans. In addition, the midfielder’s price has fallen, according to Transfermarkt, to 56 million of euros. However, he hopes to get some 80 for its sale.

Liverpool could rule out his transfer

Outside the Barcelona, the future of Philippe Coutinho it happens to return to the Premier. Although it has been related to Chelsea, with the Arsenal, with the Newcastle and with him LeicesterHis first option would be to return to Liverpool. That is why, according to Metro, Coutinho has asked Klopp to make a place for him in his squad. For this movement to occur, the Brazilian, who charges $ 220,000 weekly in Barcelona, ​​he would be willing to lower his salary.

And it is that in the Liverpool the player who charges the most is Salah, with a salary of $ 200,000 weekly. The English team, meanwhile, wants to control spending as much as possible, which is why it has ruled out paying 60 million euros per Timo Werner. It remains to be seen whether he is willing to satisfy the high claims of the Barcelona by Philippe Coutinho.