Courtois on Cristiano: “I have evolved more”

The Belgian goalkeeper, Thibaut Cortois, said ahead of Sunday’s round of 16 Euro Cup match against Portugal that in recent years his evolution had been greater than that of Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he will face in Seville and with whom he did not coincide at Real Madrid and highlighted the improvement of his teammate Eden Hazard, who “is already close to its best“.

Courtois commented that he has reviewed some of Ronaldo’s matches to refresh “where do you like to hit“. Cristiano is the top scorer in the Eurocup, with five goals.

“It’s a Excellent player, obviously “but”we have a plan to stop Portugal in general, not a player, “he said about the defense against the Portuguese team.

Courtois, who did not coincide with Cristiano at Real Madrid, rHe remembered the days when he was measured against him when he was goalkeeper for Atlético de Madrid (2011-2014) and the Portuguese as a forward for Real Madrid (2009-2018).

“I think that he still the same player than when I was at Atlético. I have evolved more“said Courtois, who added that”it has always been special to play against him“

HAZARD’S RECOVERY

The Belgian goalkeeper also referred to his teammate at Real Madrid and captain of the Belgian team, Eden Hazard, who try to reach his best level after two years plagued with injuries and without continuity.

“I see him in training and he trains very well. He’s very close to his best form. The last few months in Madrid have not been easy for him. I trained well but then suffered too many injuries“Courtois said.

“Mentally it is very strong (…) Then he has to pick up pace, play minutes, “said Hazard’s goalkeeper, who barely had a few minutes in the victories against Russia and Denmark but played the 90 minutes at a good level in the win against Finland on the third day of the group stage.

STUDY OF PENALTY KITS

“I have a list of analysts with the last 10 or 15 penalties they have taken. Before the game I know where I’m going to go, unless I see something in the game, “Courtois said at a press conference this Friday.

Roberto Martínez’s Red Devils will fly on Saturday from Brussels to Seville to play at the Cartuja on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. CET (19.00 GMT) against the current European champion.

The goalkeeper of Belgium and Real Madrid predicted that the confrontation will be “a great match“between the defending champion and a strong contender who you have “confidence” in the result.

“It is a team to go far. It’s a shame that we cross in eighths (…) It is a great selection. We will be prepared and so are they. I trust a good result“Courtois said.