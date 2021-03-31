Courtois missed the match against Belarus due to shoulder discomfort

03/31/2021 at 8:37 AM CEST

EFE

The Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian team’s match against Belarus (8-0) was lost on Tuesday after getting up with shoulder discomfort, although the Belgian coach, Roberto Martínez, trusted that the meta is back in shape “in two or three days” and noted that there is “nothing to worry about”.

“This morning you felt some unpleasant pain in the shoulder, probably from poor posture at night, and that’s why he hasn’t played, “Martínez explained at a press conference after his team’s victory over Belarus in the third qualifying game for the 2022 World Cup.

Martinez noted that “the plan was for Courtois to play” and that he even went to the press conference on Monday, but explained that “today he was not at 100%” and chose to leave him out of the starting eleven as a precaution, replacing Bruges goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

“But it’s one of those injuries that will probably take two or three days, nothing to worry about. “ clarified the selector.

The Spanish coach also explained the absence of the Atlético de Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco, who missed the third consecutive game with the national team after failing to fully recover from a recent blow to the ankle in a meeting with the rojiblanco team.

“Carrasco trained yesterday, but he only joined the group then and we didn’t feel like i was completely fit to be on a party scene. I think he is not yet in 100% shape, he probably has two or three days left, “he added.

The Belgian team thrashed Belarus on Tuesday and is already the solo leader of their group with 7 points after Wales beat the Czech Republic by a goal to nil.