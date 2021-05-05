Courtois: “It’s a tough stick”

05/06/2021 at 12:03 AM CEST

Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper, described the elimination in the Champions League semifinals against Chelsea (2-0, 3-1 on aggregate) as “a hard stick & rdquor; which came because they suffered “a la contra & rdquor; in the first leg and in the second leg.

“It was a difficult match. In the first half we had control of the ball and the game, but we didn’t create enough chances. Karim had a big one with Mendy making a stop and just a few minutes later they score 1-0 and it made it difficult for us to create more chances. We tried it in the second half, but they defended very well and the counter could kill the game before. It’s a tough stick for us, but it’s football and sometimes you lose & rdquor ;, he analyzed in Movistar +.

“We have tried to be offensive and create danger, but they are a fast team against the team and they do damage there. We suffered in the first game and today too & rdquor ;, he continued.

Finally, Courtois pondered the difficulty of reaching the final of the ‘Champions’: “It is not easy to reach the final every year. Today they have been superior to us, we have to continue fighting next year, but there are many good teams& rdquor ;, he concluded.