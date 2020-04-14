International Goalkeeper Day is celebrated on April 14. Without a doubt, one of the most special figures in the world of soccer. “Look carefully if the goalkeepers are different from the others, that we are even dressed differently,” Mono Burgos once said.

It’s hard to decide who is the best goalkeeper of the moment, although there are plenty of candidates: Ter Stegen, Oblak, Courtois, Alisson … Beyond comparisons between them, putting together his best qualities, this would be the perfect goalkeeper.

Gianluigi Buffon’s leadership

Although he is already over 40 years old and has lost his role in goal for years, Buffon has been one of the best goalkeepers in football history. And not only that, few like ‘Gigi’ have defended the goal with so much character and passion. That leadership has earned him the respect of the soccer world. In the recent history of football we find another reference in this regard as Oliver Kahn.

Thibaut Courtois aerial game

The best virtue of the current Real Madrid goalkeeper is his high safety. Its almost two meters high help him a lot, in addition to its ability to calibrate the trajectory of the ball when leaving the goal. Courtois has established himself this season at the Santiago Bernabéu as one of the best in the world. A benchmark in aerial play was Peter Cech, former goalkeeper of Chelsea and Arsenal, among others.

Reflections of Keylor Navas

It is the best quality of the three-time champion of the Champions League. Although he slackens in the passing game, he makes up for it with some feline reflexes that he has shown in the elite all these years. Perhaps the best ever in this field has been Iker Casillas.

Jan Oblak Safety

No goalkeeper is more reliable and secure than Oblak. The Slovenian transmits confidence and tranquility even in the most difficult moments and flees from spectacular sterile stretches. For many he is the best goalkeeper in the world today.

Ter Stegen footwork

They say that the goalkeeper of the 21st century is the one capable of mastering all facets of the game, capable of embedding himself in the team’s game by participating in the movement of the ball. The best in this discipline is Ter Stegen, with the permission of a Manuel Neuer who is also an expert in the field..