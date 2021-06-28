Courtney Love Says Olivia Rodrigo Copied Hole Album Cover

Good morning, today in unexpected celebrity drama Courtney Love is upset with Olivia Rodrigo for being #influenced by Hole’s iconic album cover for Live Through This. Courtney hopped online to point out the similarities between 1994’s Live Through This and Olivia’s art for the Sour prom film — both of which feature (obvi) major prom vibes, a bouquet of flowers, a crown, and mascara stains:

And while it initially seemed like Courtney might be kidding around thanks to captioning her post “Spot the difference! #Twinning!” with a buncha cute emojis, she reportedly made it clear she’s not thrilled in the comments of her Facebook post. Ahem: “It’s on GEFFEN. I’ve informed I await her flowers snd note. I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens? I’d be real rich! ” She also added, that “manners is manners.”

Olivia went ahead and tried to smooth things over in the comments of Courtney’s Insta, writing “Love u and live through this sooooo much,” but Courtney still insisted on an apology and some very specific flowers, writing “Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note! “

Welp! OK! Just FYI, in case you were casually wondering, this is what Hole’s album cover looks like:

Awk times.

