Courtney Love calls Lily James miserable for ‘exploiting’ Pamela Anderson’s life in a new series



Courtney Love.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In recent days the first images of the actress have come to light Lily james characterized as Pamela anderson in the filming of the upcoming Hulu drama titled ‘Pam and Tommy’, who have caused quite a stir by the physical transformation of the former lead of ‘Cinderella’.

However, the only thing that has caught the singer’s attention Courtney love has been that the streaming service has given the green light to a project that exploits the trauma experienced by the star of ‘Baywatch’ when a sex video that she had recorded with her then husband Tommy Lee during their honeymoon, and that she kept safe collected at his home, it was stolen in 1995 and spread over the internet.

“I find all of this so outrageous“Said the rocker, Pamela’s good friend, on Facebook using the odd bad word to emphasize her anger.

“When Pam and Tommy’s tape came out, myself @pattyschemel and @xmadmx were making a record. We were the only women in many recording studios in Los Angeles, where everyone, EVERYONE! the sound engineers / producers / owners were watching that video and gloating. It was disgusting. “

At the time, the rocker forbid anyone who wanted to work with her to even mention the existence of said recording because she knew that its leak had profoundly affected Pamela; In his own words, he “destroyed his life.”

Now Courtney has refused to allow the Hulu production, which she defines as “a big piece of sh **,” to include in the final cut a cover of her for Rolling Stone magazine by Mark Seliger after last week ask your permission to use your image.

“My heart goes out to Pammy … to whom they are causing even greater trauma,” he added.

The music star has concluded her message by addressing Lily directly, whom she does not forgive for accepting the role of Pamela in the series: “You should be ashamed, Lily james, whoever you are. # how miserable“.