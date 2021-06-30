Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of copying her album cover

Courtney Love was not silent and on Twitter wrote directly to Olivia and with a sarcastic way: “Find the differences! Twins!”. Rodrigo replied: “I love you and I love you live though this looooong.”

Then Love replied: “Olivia, you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Write me privately for the details! I’m looking forward to reading your note!”, He said to the young singer with the intention of receive flowers and an apology from you.

The legendary singer later moved the controversy to Facebook claiming that Rodrigo copied the cover of Hole’s album. “Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be fancy about it. I’m not mad. It happens to me all the time.”

CALL OUT: Courtney Love accuses Olivia Rodrigo of ripping off her album cover. Courtney said she expected Olivia to send her a note and flowers. pic.twitter.com/TU6zzAf3UW – Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 27, 2021

So far, Olivia has not responded to Courtney’s negative comments on Facebook and has also not given her credit for the inspiration behind the cover of Sour.