The veteran base of Dallas Mavericks Courtney Lee He will not play in Orlando with his team after suffering a calf injury. This is a significant loss for the team Luka Doncic and company. After playing only 10 games in the first 50 of the season, of the last 17 he had played 14 and had started in the last six, including the victory against Denver Nuggets in the last match that the Mavs played before the stoppage due to the coronavirus. We will see if Mark Cuban’s team decides to reinforce itself after learning about this drop.