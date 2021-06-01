Courtney Cox recreates Monica’s famous dance, but without Ross

Ed Sheeran has been the replacement for Ross in this publication, fans are not happy with James Corden in ‘Friends: The Reunion’

The fans of ‘Friends’ have enjoyed last week the meeting of the six protagonists that has been a television event. Now Courteney cox has recreated another mythical moment from the series: the famous dance that her character Monica always did with her brother Ross and that they showed in season 6. But it has not been next to David swimmerbut with your close friend Ed Sheeran. ‘The one with the routine’ is one of the most popular episodes in the ‘Friends’ catalog. Cox’s recreation of the dance shows Sheeran playing the role of Ross Geller.

Cox and Sheeran recreated the legendary steps, with the song from that episode playing in the background, which included applause from the audience. His movements were definitely not as slick and perfected as the ones we saw Monica and Ross perform nearly 21 years ago when the episode aired. The duo performed all the movements of the routine, including an arm movement and the jump. At the end of the performance, Cox ran to jump into Sheeran’s arms, but knocked him to the ground as the pair laughed at his antics. In the original version of season 6, Monica runs and jumps into Ross’s arms, with them landing in the perfect pose.

Cox dubbed her and Sheeran’s dance the “#ReRoutine,” and it instantly gained popularity on Instagram. The publication has attracted a lot of attention from the followers, and even several ‘celebs’ have commented on it, such as Kaley Cuoco or Allison janney. The singer from also shared the famous dance on his own Instagram account, writing, “We had a reunion of our own this weekend” and making fun of it using the hashtag “#obviouslybetterthanross” (obviously better than Ross) –

