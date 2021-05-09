Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco Sings Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan”

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette singing Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” is beyond beautiful. Nothing can compare to the original ofc, but Coco could seriously have a career in music if she wants one. Courteney shared a video of herself playing piano while her 16-year-old daughter sings Taylor’s hit song from her Folklore album.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️,” Courteney captioned the sweet video. She plays the piano while musician Joel Taylor plays an acoustic guitar. She tagged Taylor in the video — as of now, Tay has yet to reply, but fingers crossed that she listens to the impressive cover.

However, the video has gotten the attention of other celebs. Reese Witherspoon commented, “Ahhhh- mazing !! Go @cocoarquette!” Natasha Bedingfield wrote, “I love how your looking at her. So much love in that look,” before adding, “Love you coco.” Game of Thrones star Lena Headey commented, “This is beautiful … that look of LOVE … ❤️❤️❤️.”

This isn’t the first time that Coco has shared her incredible singing voice. In March 2020, Courteney shared a video of herself playing the piano as Coco sang Demi Lovato’s “Anyone.” Later that month, they performed “Burn” from Hamilton, which is not an easy song to pull of, FYI. And in October, Courteney shared a video of herself, Joel, and Coco performing “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac.

There hasn’t been a lot to do in quarantine, so you might as well play around by performing covers of popular songs. I def have, but it hasn’t sounded half as good as their covers … * sigh *. Not sure if they’re taking requests, buuuut I selfishly hope they’ll continue choosing Taylor Swift songs.

