Courteney Cox revealed the “crush” he felt for Jim Carrey when they filmed ‘Ace Ventura’



Courteney Cox.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / .

On-set romances are as old as the movies, and they often transcend, at least in the form of rumors. However, Courteney cox He managed to keep a secret for decades until he finally made it public this week on Howard Stern’s radio show. During the talk – which also included her former ‘Friends’ castmates Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow – the 57-year-old actress revealed that she felt a “crush” for Jim Carrey during the filming of ‘Ace Ventura’ (1994).

Given that the film was released several months before the first episode of what would become one of the most popular sitcoms in history aired, Cox had not yet achieved his celebrity status. Meanwhile, the career of the Canadian, a former member of the iconic Saturday Night Live cycle, was on the rise and that role would end up consolidating him as a star. But beyond the success, his main attraction in the eyes of his co-star it was his sense of humor in front of and behind the camera.

“It was so funny, I was laughing all the time,” recalled the actress and continued to praise the comedian: “I remember when we rehearsed at the beginning he played his role in a more linear way. Then it lit up when we started recording and I thought, ‘Oh my God, there’s no one funnier than him.’

According to Cox, who played Melissa Robinson in the film, a very good friendship between the two emerged from that experience on set and also something else, although he preferred not to delve into details. “There was a crush, Without a doubt“Slipped the actress, who in 1994 was in a relationship with actor Michael Keaton. “But nothing romantic?” Stern asked. “I’m not… I’m going to the bathroom,” Cox dodged, laughing.

The host then pressed the issue, arguing that a romance between the two castmates would have been highly feasible. “The reason I ask this is that there are two talented people, I don’t see how it wouldn’t happen. If I’d been in that situation with you, at least I would have tried, ”Stern noted, but he didn’t get a full confession from his guest.

The actress had already praised Carrey in an interview she conducted prior to the film’s release, detailing that her characteristic sense of humor begins “from the moment she gets out of bed” and persists “24 hours a day,” although she clarified: another side of his personality, believe me, which is very serious and actually quite intense, but [el humor] it is always there, at all times ”.

The third part of the Ace Ventura saga is currently in development and will be seen on Amazon Prime Video, as announced last March by the production company Morgan Creek Entertainment, the same that produced the original version. Although it is discounted that Carrey will be the protagonist, this was not confirmed until now.