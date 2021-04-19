Courteney Cox returns to television with a new series

The One That Was Monica Returns With A Starz Series The Series Focuses On A Family In Crisis Moving From The Big City To A Town The ‘Friends’ Reunion Is Currently Being Prepared

The Friends star, Courteney cox, will return to television for a new series that has been chosen by Starz. “Shining Vale” is a horror comedy, with the first season consisting of eight half-hour episodes in which Cox plays the role of Patricia Phelps. Starz has now released a first look image of Cox and other cast members, showing the actress in character standing alongside her new on-screen family.

The new series was created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan. The plot of ‘Shining Vale’ centers on a dysfunctional family that trades a busy city life for a small town. In their new home, a series of certain bad events happened in the past, and no one notices except Pat.

The role of Cox is a reformed character, as he used to live wildly and without consequences. She became famous for writing a book on women’s empowerment about her experiences, and now she thinks she’s depressed or possessed. The family changed their way of life in an attempt to save the marriage of Pat and her husband Terry (played by Greg kinnear). There is tension in their relationship because Pat cheated on her husband with a younger boy. Pat will be forced to face her demons when she moves to this new place.

It’s a statement, Christina davis, President of Original Programming for Starz, said: “‘Shining Vale’ is a smart, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in crisis who is suddenly living with a paranormal who helps Courteney Cox’s character regain his life. pace as he begins to question his own sanity. “

She also added that the cast, executive producers and directors combine comedy and horror brilliantly throughout this series, “exemplifying the network’s commitment to enhancing female representation on and off the screen.”

At the moment there is no detail about the premiere of the series. Of what there is news, luckily for the fans, is the expected reunion of ‘Friends’. Currently the meeting is being prepared, something that fans have celebrated a lot given the delays due to the pandemic.

