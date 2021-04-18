Courteney Cox hits him on Instagram with a ‘Friends’ challenge

It is clear that, whatever time passes, ‘Friends’ it will always be our reference series. And, despite the fact that it was released more than twenty years ago, today its ‘fandom’ (among which we find ourselves) has only increased and each ‘highlight’ that comes out blows us away. That’s why we can’t wait to see that cast reunion that’s about to premiere on HBO Max. You understand us, right?

Of course, after learning of this latest reunion, we fell back into that little obsession for the series that never goes out of style. Thus, we like to imagine what the ‘looks’ of Rachel, Monica and Phoebe would be like today, among other things. Well then now Courteney Cox has brought us a new ‘flashback’ with which, definitely, Instagram has passed. The actress has made it very clear on other occasions that she is an unconditional fan of social networks, falling into viral TikTok dances or transforming into a man for the laughs, but it is that his latest occurrence is the most. You are going to freak out!

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The ‘challenge’ with which Courteney Cox has passed Instagram

The point is that Courteney has adapted one of the most viral ‘challenges’ of TikTok currently to his own character in ‘Friends’ and has published it on Instagram. Surely you have seen it out there, it consists of saying something without using the words of its definition. For example: ‘Tell me that you are a fan of’ Friends’ without telling me that you are a fan of ‘Friends’.’ ‘ Okay, well she has made up the following: ‘Tell me that you are Monica without telling me that you are Monica’. Guess what he means? 😂

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the video he has taught how everything in your kitchen is perfectly clean and organized, being the order one of the common points he has with his character on ‘Friends’, Monica.

We love! Do you share this little obsession with the actress too?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io