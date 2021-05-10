Courteney Cox hated dancing at the Friends fountain

Courteney Cox hated dancing at the Fountain on Friends. Monica Geller does not fondly remember the dance at the fountain, so the actress told Ellen DeGeneres on her show.

Ellen asked Courteney on Thursday for her memories of the cast dancing in the fountain, as seen in the series intro. When he questioned whose idea it was, Cox replied:

“Well, it definitely wasn’t mine. We were in that fountain for a long time. Someone thought it would be a lot of fun, and let me tell you what happened- It’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours. “ “I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn’t know each other that well at the time. But I remember, and this is very typical of Matthew, but he was like, ‘I can’t remember a time that I wasn’t in this source.’

Ellen seemed confused as to why it would take so long to film the scene for the 10-season series, but Courteney wasn’t clear on the answer either.

“We were literally all like, ‘How long are we going to pretend that we love to dance in the water?’ But it was fun – but not really, ”said the actress with a smile.

Jennifer Aniston once also said that dancing in a fountain felt strange, but they did anyway.

Ah, another piece of news that came up on the show, Ellen DeGeneres is living with Courteney Cox, why? It turns out that Ellen sold her house in Beverly Hills, and to avoid some gossip about her marital life, the famous host came forward:

“I’m not having marital problems,” Ellen said on Thursday’s show. “I’m not living with Courteney Cox because they kicked me out of my house.”

And while Cox is more than happy to have her friend Ellen with her, it seems that Dori is terrible as a housemate.

It turns out that Courtney had arranged everything for them to come (Ellen and Portia) and suddenly, Ellen sent her assistant to arrange everything for her to feel at home and they had moved all of Courteney’s things from place, her makeup, her brush of teeth. Ellen had taken all her places, but she said it wasn’t her, it was Portia. HA! DeGeneres assured Courteney that her makeup was still there, and that there was only a toothbrush in place. LOL!

Courteney said of the famous HBO Max Friends Reunion, which is expected to premiere later this year, “It was amazing – very emotional. With many special surprises, “he said.

Anyways, Courteney Cox fondly hated dancing at the Friends fountain.

