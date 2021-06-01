Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Recreate THE ROUTINE on Friends

There are a lot of iconic moments on Friends (“MY SANDWICH” anyone?) But a perpetual fave is Ross and Monica’s choreographed sibling dance in “The One with the Routine.” As a reminder, these two originally did the dance in high school and then recreated it for a chance to be on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve in 2000.

And now Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran are out here recreating the routine in the wake of HBO Max’s recent Friends reunion. As Courteney noted: “Just some routine dancing with a friend… @teddysphotos #ReRoutine.”

Ed also shared the dance, saying “Had a reunion of our own this weekend @courteneycoxofficial #theroutine #iknow # friends4eva #obviouslybetterthanross.”

For everyone wondering how these two even know each other, they actually go way back. Ed even introduced Courteney to her boyfriend Johnny McDaid in 2013, and in 2014 he told The Sun (via People), “I’ve never seen either of them happier. It’s great to see people you love in love.” Meanwhile, Court said “We are certainly grateful to Ed for introducing us. I can’t imagine him not playing something at the wedding. It’ll be a musical night.”

Welp. Guess it’s time for me to learn this dance routine and force someone to perform it with me, bye.

