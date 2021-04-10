Courtenay vs. Bridges, combat of great expectation for various reasons

Tonight at the Copper Box Arena in London an evening is held (here is the previous one), in which the stellar combat between Conor benn Y Samuel Vargas will have stiff competition in terms of anticipation, as the WBA world bantamweight championship between the British co-contender Shannon courtenay “The assassin with the face of a girl” (6-1, 3 KO) (left) and the Australian Ebanie Bridges “The Blonde Bomber” (5-0, 2 KO) has raised a lot of interest.

In recent days there has been controversy on social networks, since the Australian is accused of having achieved this fight for other non-sporting reasons. The words of the Singapore fighter are still remembered Efasha Kamarudin last year: “Do I have to sell used socks and have fake boobs to get fights all over the world?”, complaining that Bridges, a popular boxer on the networks who promotes her physique and beauty, had been given a quick opportunity, something that does not have to be incompatible with the sport. He has also sold socks at the request of his fans for about a thousand euros.

The Australian has commented on the other hand that many other boxers have played the World Cup with 6 or 7 fights and why not.

Last year Ebanie Bridges, a math teacher, karate black belt, was unable to fight for a world title due to a back injury. With five professional fights, all of them won, the Australian has managed to be a co-contender for this title.

Courtenay has attacked her: «I have a 14-year-old sister. My coaches have daughters. I want to be a good role model. Hard work and dedication get you here, without flaunting your body. That is my problem with her..

Ebanie Bridges, who has never lost her smile, was quick to answer it: You are the biggest hypocrite. There are two reasons why people will be watching this fight: to see La Bombardera Rubia and to see you get knocked out », Told him.

And I add: “We both have the power to knock people out. The difference is that if I win I become a superstar. If Shannon wins, she will still be Shannon. And he will still have to beat Rachell Ball », the only boxer who has beaten the English.

Two very popular female boxers on social networks who will have a safe fight of great intensity, at 9:00 p.m. live on DAZN.