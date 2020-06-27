The rulings are the latest turn in the legal fight that has largely leaned in favor of Trump

AP –

San Francisco.- A federal appeals court ruled against the president’s government on Friday. Donald Trump by reassignment $ 2.5 billion from military construction projects to erect sections of the Wall on the border between U.S and Mexico, and noted that the government illegally evaded Congress, which is the one that decides how to use the funds.

The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals agreed to two rulings with a coalition of border states and environmental groups that alleged that the reassignment of the money was illegal and that building the Wall would represent environmental threats.

The rulings are the latest turn in the legal fight that has largely leaned in favor of Trump. In July of last year, the cut Suprema allowed $ 2.5 billion to be spent as the litigation continued, mitigating the impact of today’s appeals court ruling.

The government has already distributed much of the money, including a $ 1.3 billion contract in Arizona that was announced last month. Trump visited Yuma, Arizona on Tuesday to celebrate the construction of 200 miles (320 kilometers) of Wall During his government, most of it was done with the reallocated military funds that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals determined was an illegal action.

After the reassignment Of the $ 2.5 billion in military funding, the Pentagon reallocated another $ 3.6 billion that a New Orleans appeals court ruled in January that could be spent.

Still, critics of the Wall Trump’s border official celebrated the rulings issued on Friday for defending the Constitution, which gives Congress power over the treasury.

« The funds that (Trump) is squandering, which were allocated by Congress, are critical to sustaining the safety and well-being of the brave uniformed men and women, as well as their families, » said Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives .

The 9th Circuit ruled that the Trump government not only lacked the power to authorize the reassignment of funds, « but also violated an explicit constitutional ban designed to protect individual liberties. »

The vote for both rulings was 2 in favor and 1 against, in which the judges appointed by former President Bill Clinton made up the majority and a Trump nominee dissented.

The panel said the government was proceeding with the construction of the Wall border without guaranteeing compliance with environmental regulations, and therefore would harm the interests of Sierra Club members who visit the region for hiking, bird watching and other recreational activities.

He also argued that the government did not show that construction would decrease the flow of illegal drugs. He noted that the government had cited statistics on drug trafficking, but did not address what the impact of the Wall in the problem.

« The executive branch did not show, in concrete terms, that the public interest that favors a Wall it is particularly significant given that Congress determined that the fence would be a lower budget priority, and the Justice Department information points to a contrary conclusion, « wrote the judges who voted in favor.

The White House said the rulings will not interfere with its ability to continue building the Wall and noted that the cut Suprema has overturned many of the court’s rulings.

After the cut Supreme allowed last year to start building the Wall with funds from the Defense Department, the Justice Department promised to continue defending the government’s efforts to protect the country’s southern border.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who led a coalition of prosecutors from 20 states who sued the government, welcomed the court’s decision.

« Today, the court reminded the president, again, that no one is above the law, » Becerra said in a statement. « As the Trump government steals public funds to build a Wall Unauthorized on the southern border, families across the country have trouble paying their bills. They deserve to know that their hard-earned dollars go where Congress intended: to benefit them and their communities. «

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Sierra Club and the Coalition of Communities on the Southern Border, said that if the Trump government files an appeal, the case will return. to cut Supreme, where he will ask to knock down two sections of the Wall that were built with military funds.

« The damage that has been done cannot be undone, but we will return to the cut Supreme to finally put a stop to this Wall destructive, « said Dror Ladin, an attorney for the ACLU.