Court revokes Bayer’s protection against glyphosate ban

May 7, 2021 | 5:58 pm

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) celebrated that the Ninth Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters of the First Circuit revoked the provisional suspension filed by Bayer, owner of Monsanto, against the law promoted by the government that seeks to gradually prohibit the glyphosate-based herbicide.

“The decision (of the Court) was issued on May 3, declaring it appropriate to deny the provisional suspension requested by the complaining party, since the requirement provided for in article 128, section II, of the Amparo Law is not met, because if the precautionary measure is granted, public order provisions would be affected to the detriment of the interest of society, ”the agency said in a statement.

The German pharmaceutical company, one of the world’s leading glyphosate manufacturers, announced last April that a Mexican judge ruled in its favor in a provisional appeal, but the case was still ongoing pending a final resolution.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a decree at the end of last year that instructs federal entities and agencies to substitute the use, purchase, distribution and importation of glyphosate by 2024, joining other governments that have tried to restrict its use. , including Germany.

In addition, the collegiate body considered that currently the effects of the decree do not imply the prohibition or sanction of the use of glyphosate by individuals, but rather that “the gradual abandonment of glyphosate for sustainable and culturally appropriate alternatives that allow to maintain production and result safe for human health, the country’s biocultural diversity and the environment, ”according to the statement.

The herbicide is used to maximize crop productivity by killing the weeds that grow around it. The national agribusiness has raised its voice against the prohibition of the product and argues that it puts food production at risk and that it would raise its price.

Meanwhile, scientists consider that this improvement to the productivity of the field brings damages to human health, as well as pollution of the environment.

According to the Mexican Union of Manufacturers and Agrochemical Formulators (UMFFAAC) and the organization Protection of Crops, Sciences and Technology (Proccyt), glyphosate-based herbicides are used in 65% of cultivated areas in Mexico, which is equivalent to 16.1 million hectares spread over 117 different crops.

Organizations such as Greenpeace Mexico and the National Campaign Without Corn There is No Country urged in recent days not to grant the definitive suspension to Bayer and request the same for the National Agricultural Council (CNA), which also obtained a provisional suspension by a judge and It is awaiting an incidental hearing on May 11 to determine if it obtains a definitive suspension.