After the release of José David Figueroa Agosto, who served 10 years in prison for drug trafficking at a federal correctional facility in Indiana, part of the methods used in the criminal organization that he led to execute the sale of narcotics has been revealed.

In the past few days, the name of Figueroa Agosto reappeared after the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) arrested Esteban Cedeño Cedeño, who had been a fugitive since 2016 due to links with the Puerto Rican drug cartel. The operation was carried out in the eastern region of the Dominican Republic.

The purchase of winning lottery tickets, the use of figureheads and the bribery of authorities to maintain the drug cartel are part of the points dealt with in the United States District Court file for the District of Puerto Rico at Listin Diario had access.

How did the Figueroa Agosto network operate?

Apart from José David Figueroa Agosto, at least 16 other people are mentioned in the judicial document of the court of Puerto Rico:

José Miguel Marrero Martell “Pito nose”; “Pito” and Elvin A. Medina Velazquez; Jorge Luis Figueroa Agosto “Luis” and “El viejo”; Eddy Brito Martínez, Diego Pérez Colón “Dieguito” and “El Flaco”. Sixto Boschetti Davila “Pichy”; Kareem Boschetti Davila; Elier Martínez Delgado “The Cuban”; Rafael Molina Padro “Wengro”, “Wingo” and “Wingro”; Ivan Crespo Talavera “Hawaiian”; Raul Gonzalez Diaz “Roy”; Carlos Torres Landrua “Carlitos”; Héctor Ramos Rosado, Jonathan Vega Berrios, Joel Vega Berrios and Gerardo Amaro Rodríguez.

Figueroa Agosto and his associates used the proceeds from narcotics to buy winning tickets from traditional Puerto Rican lottery vendors to create the appearance that their wealth came from gambling.

In addition, they organized the transport of large quantities of cocaine from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico in motor boats. This group chose discrete locations to unload the cocaine shipment within Isla del Encanto.

Narcotics were stored and protected within Puerto Rico. Part of the drug was resold for profit and another portion was transported to the United States for eventual sale.

They were also trying to pretend that the narcotics income was legitimate by buying real estate, vehicles, yachts, and businesses. These were acquired through figureheads with the aim of hiding the illegal source of the funds used to make the purchases.

Similarly, the defendants and their co-conspirators were in charge of recruiting and hiring individuals with legitimate credit qualities to act as front men in the purchase of motor boats used by members of the organization.

The money produced by the narcotics was deposited in bank accounts and the payment in cash. All this to hide the source of the funds and avoid the tracking of financial and civil institutions as well as the criminal authorities, in addition to protecting the interests of the owner of the money.

Similarly, the defendants made bulk shipments of narcotic proceeds to the Dominican Republic, rather than using traditional financial transactions that would have left a paper trail and financial reporting requirements.

Also to stay hidden, they used to cover up, hide and use counter-surveillance and other methods to avoid arrest and apprehension by the police authorities.

What was Figueroa Agosto’s role within the criminal network?

José David Figueroa Agosto, who was born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, held the positions of the main administrator, organizer, supervisor and leader of the criminal organization, which was linked to possession with the intention of distributing and importing a mixture of substances such as cocaine. This amount exceeded 150 kilograms, which is 300 times the amount of the substance mentioned in title 21 of the United States code, in section 841 (a) (b).

Figueroa Agosto was known by at least eleven different nicknames: “Junior Capsula”; “Junior”; “Crazy”; “Girlfriend”; “The Domi”; “Phillip”; “Angel F. Rosa Rivera”; “Felipe Rodríguez De La Rosa”; “Christian Almonte Peguero”; “Ramón Sánchez” and “Billy Ojeda Agosto”.

On November 5, 1999, Figueroa Agosto used false documents to escape from a correctional facility in Puerto Rico. In the same year, he obtained a false US passport by the name of Ángel F. Rosa Rivera, and traveled to the Dominican Republic to evade arrest and continue the drug business.

Among the acts for which Figueroa Agosto was accused “were fictitious and misleading identities, identity documents and changing physical appearance to help travel, do business and maintain a luxurious lifestyle.”

Also, illegal payment to corrupt legal authorities to avoid arrest for the sale of drugs.

Figueroa Agosto also avoided bank transactions and did not pay taxes for the millions of dollars it owned.

The duty of each one

The leaders were José Figueroa Agosto, José Marrero Martell, Jorge Figueroa Agosto (brother of José Figueroa Agosto) and Eddy Brito Martínez.

The people in charge of transporting goods in luxurious motor boats were Diego Pérez Colón, Sixto Boschetti Davila, Kareem Boschetti Davila, Elier Martínez Delgado, Rafael Molina Padro, Iván Crespo Talavera, Raúl González Díaz, Carlos Torres Landrua, Héctor Ramos Rosado, Jonathan Vega Berrios and Joel Vega Berrios.

The only facilitator was Gerardo Amaro Rodríguez, who was in charge of drug locations, stratification, and integration.

On March 27, 2020, after almost ten years in prison, José David Figueroa Agosto was released from the Federal Correctional Institution Terre Haute, in Indiana, as established by the registry of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Seizures

Between 1994 and 2008, Figueroa Agosto was linked to possession, attempted importation and persuasion to transport at least 8,110 kilograms of cocaine.

In 1994 Figueroa Agosto was linked to possession and attempted import of 2,100 kilograms of cocaine; in November 2000, he was charged with possession and attempted importation of 780 kilograms of cocaine.

Between March and November 2001, he was linked to 1,344 kilograms of cocaine.

Four years later, in 2005, Figueroa Agosto helped José Marrero Martell try to distribute 50 kilograms of cocaine. While at the end of the same year “Junior Capsula”, as it was known, induced Sixto Boschetti Davial and Kareem Boschetti Davila and others to try to distribute 150 kilograms of cocaine.

In 2006, again, Figueroa Agosto induced and helped José Marrero Martell, Kareem Boschetti Davila, Raul Gonzalez Diaz to try to distribute and import 200 kilos of cocaine.

In the same year, Figueroa Agosto did the same with Kareem Boschetti Davila and Elier Martínez Delgado for the importation and attempted distribution of 200 kilograms of cocaine.

On an unknown date in the same period, Figueroa Agosto returned to help and persuade Kareem Boschetti Davila to attempt to distribute 200 kilograms of cocaine.

At least two other cocaine distributions occurred in 2006, one specifically in the summer. One with Sixto Boschetti Davila and Elier Martínez Delgado, together with Figueroa Agosto, 150 kilos of cocaine.

While 200 kilos were distributed between Figueroa Agosto, Boschetti Davila and Martínez Delgado.

In early 2007, Figueroa Agosto, Sixto Boschetti Davila and Héctor Ramos Rosado were linked to 200 kilograms of cocaine. The same amount of 260 kilograms was also indicated in the document, this time linked to Crespo Talavera and Boschetti Davila.

In October 2007, Figueroa Agosto helped and persuaded Rafael Molina Padro to try to distribute 525 kilograms of cocaine.

Boschetti Davila and Ramos Rosado sent by Figueroa Agosto tried to distribute 200 kilograms of cocaine.

In 2008, Figueroa Agosto was linked to the help and persuasion of Kareem Boschetti Davila, Crespo Talavera and Torres Landrua with the importance and distribution of 725 kilograms of cocaine.

In March 2008, Figueroa Agosto helped Sixto Boschetti Davila with the importation and attempted distribution of 525 kilograms of cocaine.

On May 23, 2008, Figueroa Agosto helped several people import and attempt to distribute 686 kilograms of cocaine.

The last shipment registered in the document of the District of Puerto Rico was that of November 3, 2008 when Figueroa Agosto helped Gerardo Amaro Rodríguez with the import and distribution of 340 kilograms of cocaine.

Acts in support of the conspiracy

The court document indicates that between 2005 and 2008 José Figueroa Agosto ordered the acquisition of motor boats for drug transport and contraband between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Upon the order, in September 2005 Raúl González Díaz acquired an Angler ’29 that was used in the same month for illegal activities.

In June 2006, González Díaz transferred the title to the boat to Kareem Boschetti Davila as part of a payment for work he had done to González Díaz.

After the transfer of the boat, Kareem Boschetti Davila made trips from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic, and vice versa, to trade in contraband and drugs. These acts occurred between 2006 and 2007.

González Díaz bought another motor boat that was transferred to Rafael Molina Padro to transport illicit merchandise from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic.

In January 2008, Rafael Molina Padro sailed in a boat for the Dominican Republic loaded with narcotics that would later be transported to Puerto Rico by another member of the organization.

In the same month, Molina Padro transferred the boat to Carlos Torres Landrua, who along with Iván Crespo Talavera traveled by plane to the Dominican Republic. Later Torres Landrua, Crespo Talavera and Kareem Boschetti Davila sailed back to Puerto Rico with drug shipments.

Documents also record cash, debit card, or check payments to purchase these luxury vessels ranging from $ 18,000 to $ 200,000.

Figueroa Properties in Puerto Rico

The document only records a house in the name of José David Figueroa Agosto. The house, which was located in the Ciudad Jardín II Urbanization, in the Piñas neighborhood of the Toa Baja municipality, in the north of Puerto Rico.

It is described as a family home, however no further details of the property are given.