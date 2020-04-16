For his part, Deputy Porfirio Muñoz Ledo warned that, if the effects of the coronavirus impede the work of the Legislative power, the SCJN must assume its powers.

Starting next Monday, April 20, the plenary of ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) will resume the sessions on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through the Justicia TV channel.

“Given the health situation caused by Covid-19, my colleagues from the Supreme Court continue to join efforts to save lives and at the same time resume the jurisdictional function,” states the statement issued by the high court.

Through his Twitter account, the President Minister, Arturo Zaldívar, He stated that “in the face of the pandemic, the SCJN will continue to fulfill its constitutional function with transparency, taking care of the life and health of public servants, as well as of users of the service.”

“It is a time of unity and solidarity. Together we will get ahead ”, emphasized Zaldívar in his publication.

The SCJN will broadcast the plenary session from 11:30 a.m. and it can be followed in real time through JusticiaTV (190 IZZI • 360 Dish • 639 SKY and Totalplay • 719 AXTEL).

The broadcast will also be available on the Internet sites www.scjn.gob.mx and https://justiciatv.mx/, in addition to the Supreme Court channel on YouTube.

If Legislative cannot operate, SCJN would assume powers: Muñoz Ledo

Through a letter to Arturo Zaldívar, Deputy Porfirio Muñoz Ledo warned that, if the effects of the coronavirus impede the work of the Legislative branch, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation must assume its powers.

