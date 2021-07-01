Court ratifies protection and orders to guarantee medicine to girl with cancer

The Twenty-Third Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters, in Mexico City, confirmed the protection granted by the secretary Andrés Martínez Martínez, acting for the Government of Mexico to guarantee the delivery of medicines to the girl Natalia “N”, who suffers from leukemia .

“The State has the obligation to provide the necessary essential supplies and medicines (those that provide the greatest benefits) for health, no matter if they are expensive or that there are other diseases that deserve equal or greater attention from the health sector,” he specified. in the protection granted by Martínez.

The federal magistrates confirmed in all terms the sentence handed down by the secretary, acting as judge, of the Tenth District Court of Amparo in Administrative Matters.

It was noted that the secretary acting as judge accompanied the text of his sentence, with another easy-to-read one addressed to Natalia “N” where he explained the reasons and scope of it.

“I want you to know that after analyzing what your father told us, I know that receiving your treatment is something very important so as not to put your health at risk and that for that reason it is necessary for your parents to be able to get the medicines in Mexico, because the The lack of them in the country is why you ask for our help ”, wrote the secretary acting as judge.

Martínez Martínez promised with the minor to be aware of the fulfillment of her sentence, so that she does not lack the medicines she needs for her treatment.

“I will be awaiting compliance with what is ordered in the sentence to guarantee the protection of your rights, because I know how important it is for you and your parents that your health improves. Rest assured that I will do everything possible to make it happen”, Martinez stated.

Contested Health

The amparo granted by the Tenth District Court of Amparo in Administrative Matters was challenged by the Federal Ministry of Health (SSa), so it was turned over to the Collegiate Court for its review.

The federal judicial authority confirmed the scope of the amparo sentence and forced the federal authorities to apply the public policies necessary for the acquisition and distribution, throughout the country, of a total of seven special drugs to treat cancer.

“The firm, continuous and sufficient supply at the national level of the drugs called methotrexate, vincristine, 6-mercaptopurine, imatinib, cyclophosphamide, ifosfamide, asparginase and / or any other that by medical prescription is essential for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia suffering from minor complainant ”, was indicated in the sentence.

Drug shortage news: Morena refuses to discuss drug shortages for children with cancer

jcp