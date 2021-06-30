Court overturns Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault

PHILADELPHIA.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and paved the way for his immediate release Wednesday in a surprising turnaround for the comedian, with the prosecutor who brought the case ruling that he was obligated not to charge Cosby under an earlier settlement.

Cosby have served more than two years of a three to 10 year sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia. He has said that he would rather spend 10 years behind bars than admit to remorse for an encounter with accuser Andrea Constand in 2004.

He was charged in late 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new declassified evidence – a compromising statement by Cosby in Constand’s lawsuit – arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations for the crime to expire.

Photo: ap

The court noted that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, I was bound to keep the promise his predecessor’s failure to charge the comedian when he made potentially incriminating remarks in Constand’s subsequent civil lawsuit. There was no evidence that the promise was put in writing.

Judge David Wecht, writing for a divided court, said that Cosby relied on the former prosecutor’s decision not to press charges against him when the comedian later gave his potentially incriminating testimony in Constand’s civil case.

The court said to vacate the conviction and prohibit any further prosecutionr “It is the only remedy that meets society’s reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system.”

Cosby, 83, who was once nicknamed “America’s Daddy,” He was sentenced for drugging and molesting Constand who was an employee of Temple University, in Cosby’s home in a suburb of Philadelphia.