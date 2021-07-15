Court orders Joe Exotic’s sentence to be shortened; Who is he and what did he do?

USA

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that Joe Exotic, the protagonist of ‘Tiger King’, should receive a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and for violate federal wildlife laws.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being found guilty of hiring two different men to murder animal rights activist Carole Baskin. A three-member jury at the Federal Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver found that the trial court treated those two separate convictions wrongly when calculating their sentences.

The 58-year-old zookeeper, known for his profanity-laden YouTube tirades and a failed campaign for Oklahoma governor in 2018, was featured in the popular Netflix documentary ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madnes.’

The jury agreed with Maldonado-Passage that the court should have treated them as a single conviction at sentencing because both had the common goal of killing Baskin, who runs a big cat rescue sanctuary in Florida. According to the ruling, the court should have sentenced Maldonado-Passage to between 17 and a half years and just under 22 years in prison instead of between just under 22 and 27 years. The court ordered the trial court to issue a new sentence for Maldonado-Passage.

Maldonado-Passage, who has maintained his innocence, also He was sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records.

His supporters were disappointed that former President Donald Trump did not grant him a clemency before leaving office. They were so confident in their possibilities that they had prepared a limousine and a team of hairdressers and costumes to celebrate when he was released from prison.

In his request for clemency, Maldonado-Passage’s attorneys argued that he was “misled and betrayed” by others and said he “will likely die in prison” for health reasons. He is currently serving his sentence in a medical prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

*** MJPR ***