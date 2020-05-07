The Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3) determined on Wednesday that President Jair Bolsonaro will deliver the results of the tests on the new coronavirus he carried out, after the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo went to court to have access to documents.

For the judge André Nabarrete, the “urgency of guardianship is undeniable, because the pandemic process unfolds daily, with the increase in deaths and infections”.

“Society has to make sure that Mr. President is or is not affected by the disease. He is not convincing, either, the satisfactory character of the measure, since the concealment of information would not reassure the population at all. The revelation, on the other hand, is whatever, it would give other authorities and citizens knowledge of the state of Mr. President, whose physical and mental integrity is of the greatest interest to the nation, “he said in the decision.

Sought by ., the AGU advisory said that the agency has not yet been notified of the decision. “As soon as it is, it will evaluate the appropriate measures,” he said.

Last week, Bolsonaro had stated, in an interview with Rádio Guaíba, that “maybe” he may have already been infected with the new coronavirus. He had previously said that the two tests he did were negative.

“I may have caught this virus in the past, maybe, maybe, and I didn’t even feel it,” the president told radio.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro justified the decision not to reveal the examination report on the grounds that this belongs to “our intimacy” and that he is not obliged to “show anyone” that he is contaminated or not.

“It is not up to the Justice to meddle in this issue”, he criticized, adding that, if in the end the Justice determines the delivery of the document, he will comply with the order.

