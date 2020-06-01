RIO – The Court of Accounts of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TCE-RJ) unanimously rejected, in a previous opinion, the accounts of Governor Wilson Witzel (PSC) in 2019. The decision was taken during a plenary session held on the Internet this Monday fair, 1st. The advisor Rodrigo Melo do Nascimento, rapporteur of this process, recommended the disapproval of the accounts due to seven irregularities and other problems. He was followed by board members Marcelo Verdini Maia, Andreia Siqueira Martins and Christiano Lacerda Ghuerren.

This Monday’s vote took place at the end of a process that began with the initial opinions issued by the technical staff and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The TCE-RJ forwarded these documents to the state government, which then presented its defense. The material was then reanalyzed and the instructional body maintained the indication of a previous contrary opinion. After the presentation of the report, the deliberative body approved the vote with seven irregularities found, in addition to 39 improprieties and 65 determinations to the Executive Power.

In 2019, the government of Rio did not fulfill the minimum investment in the areas of health and education, according to the TCE-RJ. The government invested 11.46% of tax transfer revenues in public health actions and services, less than the 12% required by law. In education, the government applied 24.43% of the collected taxes, not complying with the minimum limit of 25% determined by article 212 of the Federal Constitution.

According to the TCE-RJ, the government also failed to comply with the provisions of Federal Law 12.858 / 13, which regulates the allocation to the Education and Health areas of part of the profit sharing or financial compensation for the exploitation of oil and natural gas.

The counselor’s report also highlights the allocation of only 1.41% of the resources from the State Fund to Combat Poverty (FECP) to the State Fund for Housing of Social Interest (Fehis). The minimum percentage set by state law No. 4,056 / 02 is 5%.

Three other irregularities were pointed out: the failure to include in the Fundeb base the revenues resulting from the additional ICMS; the transfer to Faperj of only 1.05% of the tax revenue for the year, not complying with the minimum of 2%; and the use of funds from the State Investment Fund and Public Security and Social Development Actions (Fised) to pay personnel expenses.

Now the preliminary opinion will go to the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), which has the responsibility to judge the accounts of the state government. According to the press office of the House, the opinion of the TCE-RJ will be analyzed by the Budget Committee of Alerj, which will issue an opinion, and then the accounts will be voted in plenary, as a legislative decree.

Sought by the report, the State government did not comment on the opinion issued by the TCE-RJ, until the publication of this report.

