Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva added to UFC Fight Night on May 22

A welterweight match is the newest addition to UFC Fight Night on May 22. Court mcgee will face Claudio Silva.

The match was confirmed by AG Fight Sunday morning.

Mcgee, he will try to end his bad phase inside the octagon. The American is on a three-game losing streak. Court has not won a match since 2018. The welterweight needs to win or he could be disengaged from the organization. Court became known for being the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Liddell vs. Team Ortiz.

Silva, will try to overcome his first defeat in the Octagon. The Brazilian comes from losing front James krause on Fight island 6, suffering his first loss following his arrival at the UFC in 2014. Now, he will try to find victory again. Claudio He is known for his strong grappling, with 9 wins by way of completion.

UFC Fight Night May 22 will be held in a place to be defined.