..– The first court hearing in a proceeding initiated by Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Henry, against a British tabloid for having violated her private life began this Fridayin London.

The Duchess of Sussex sued Associates Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, for publishing in the Sunday version of the newspaper, Mail on Sunday, and on her Web Mail Online excerpts from a letter sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018. .

The preliminary hearing was held at the London High Court, in the presence of the judge, but with the lawyers present by videoconference due to the restrictions imposed by the new coronavirus.

Defense attorney Anthony White rejected some accusations made by the 38-year-old American actress, according to which the newspapers were responsible for causing the separation between father and daughter.

Markle alleged that journalists had “manipulated and exploited” his “vulnerable” father before publishing the letter.

Associated Newspapers He denies having violated the duchess’s private life by publishing his letter, as well as having modified it to change its meaning.

White claimed that the publisher had not “acted dishonestly” in summarizing or editing parts of the correspondence, but that it was common journalistic practice.

This process constitutes a separate legal action from the complaint of Prince Henry, sixth in the order of succession to the British throne, against other press groups, whom he accuses of having intercepted private vocal messages.

Currently installed in California with his wife, the prince of 35 years He denounced the ruthless pressure of the media on the couple several times. This was the main reason for their decision to abandon their duties as members of British royalty, announced in January and effective from early April.

“I lost my mother and now I see how my wife becomes a victim of the same forces,” he denounced a few months ago, referring to his mother Diana, who died on August 31, 1997 in a car accident in Paris when she was being persecuted. by the paparazzi.

The Daily Mail is part of the four British tabloid newspapers with which the royal couple announced that they were cutting relations on Monday, accusing them of “misrepresented, false and invasive information beyond reason.”