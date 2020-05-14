May 13, 2020 | 9:22 pm

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) removed the amparo in review promoted against the Mining Law from the list of issues to be discussed this Wednesday, May 13 in the Second Chamber.

The amparo, with file number 928/2019, was promoted by Nazario Diego Téllez and other members of the towns of the northern sierra of Puebla, against acts of the Congress of the Union and other authorities, consisting of the decree by which it is issued the Mining Law.

On May 12, the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI) called on the Court to grant the protection and protection of federal justice to the Masehual or Nahua community of Puebla, for the violation of the right of free prior consultation. and informed.

#COMMUNICATED | 📰🗞️ The INPI proposes to the @SCJN to declare the unconstitutionality of various articles of the Mining Law. ➡️https: //t.co/Q5oEajM6G3@DEELAYUUK @GobiernoMX pic.twitter.com/spg103Voit – INPI (@INPImx) May 13, 2020

The amparo claimed the unconstitutionality of various precepts of the Mining Law for the violation of the right of consultation and the right to their lands and ancestral territories of these indigenous people.

Holding that the Mining Law should not recognize the right to consultation, encourages concessions to continue to be issued without consulting indigenous communities, condemning them to follow lengthy and costly trials to assert their rights

Adelfo Regino Montes indicated in the general director of INPI.

In the remote session on May 13, the minister in charge of the project, Javier Laynez Potisek, announced that the amparo under review was withdrawn.

If the protection were denied, according to the INPI, it would have meant condemning the indigenous communities that do not have the financial resources to hire law firms, to never see their fundamental right to consultation and free, prior and informed consent enshrined.