Court decriminalizes recreational use of marijuana; declaration of unconstitutionality

MEXICO CITY.

Ban on recreational marijuana removed

Cofepris will give permits for its planting, cultivation, harvest, preparation, possession and transportation.

With a last-minute change of criteria by Minister Luis María Aguilar Morales, the plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) reached eight votes to eliminate the absolute prohibition of the recreational and recreational use of marijuana.

In this way, the generalized issuance of individual permits for the recreational consumption of marijuana was authorized, after the Congress of the Union did not reach a criterion to approve a law that regulates this matter.

By approving the effects of the resolution drawn up by Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, it was established that now it will be the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) that will grant individual permits, to persons over 18 years of age, for acquisition, planting, cultivation, harvesting, preparation, possession and transport of cannabis.

“Today is a historic day for freedoms, after a long journey this Supreme Court consolidates the right to free development of the personality for the recreational and recreational use of marijuana.

“It is confirmed once again that the instruments that the Constitution has for the defense of rights work, and that a Constitutional Court is essential for the development of these rights, for their defense, and for social changes that can hardly take place at headquarters alone. legislative ”, affirmed the president of the judicial organ, Arturo Zaldívar.

The plenary session of the Court annulled five articles of the General Health Law and of the Federal Penal Code that punish with imprisonment the possession without authorization of more than 5 grams of yerba, as well as drug dealing and drug trafficking.

“Today this constitutional court reiterates and reaffirms, once again, that its only commitment is with the Constitution and that it acts with full independence and autonomy,” said Minister Zaldívar, at the conclusion of the one hour 45 minute session.

The votes in favor of the project were from Ministers Piña Hernández and Margarita Ríos Farjat and Ministers Zaldívar, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, Fernando Franco, Juan Luis González Alcántara, Javier Laynez and Luis María Aguilar. Yasmín Esquivel, Alberto Pérez Dayán and Jorge Pardo voted against it.

What the failure implies

The Ministry of Health must send authorizations only to adults and for the specified purposes. The Court determines that Cofepris authorizes activities related to the self-consumption of cannabis and THC, such as sowing, cultivating, harvesting, preparing, possessing and transporting marijuana. Among the limitations will be that adults do not consume in front of minors, in public spaces and that they do not drive or do dangerous activities under the influence of said drug. The new decision implies that there will be permits like those already issued, which will allow having plants at home and smoking marijuana in private. There are no licenses for production, there is no legalization of cultivation in large quantities, there is no commercialization, there is no retail sale. Cofepris must establish the guidelines and modalities for the acquisition of the seed. They will issue permits like those that have already been issued, the only difference is that it will no longer be necessary to litigate them, according to Lisa Sánchez, director of Mexico United Against Crime (MUCD). According to MUCD, the penalization of cannabis users still persists, since the decision does not affect the penal system and leaves a legal vacuum with respect to consumption, cultivation and distribution.

There were 3 extensions

The Supreme Court had given Congress 3 extensions to legislate on marijuana.

The Senate of the Republic, by official letter of October 24, 2019.

The extension was granted and the term ran from February 1 to April 30, 2020. The second extension was endorsed in private session on April 17, 2020, in the plenary session of the Supreme Court.

There was a third extension. The Chamber of Deputies requested to extend to another ordinary period; was approved and ran from February 1 to April 30, 2021.