SEOUL, Jun 8 . .- A South Korean court of law began to deliberate on whether or not to approve the arrest warrant issued against the de facto leader of Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, for his role in the controversial merger. of two group companies in 2015 with the goal of cementing their leadership.

Lee appeared in mask on Monday in the Seoul Central District courts around 10.00 local time (1.00 GMT), and refused to answer questions from journalists gathered there, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The prosecution has ordered remand in custody for Lee and two other former Samsung senior executives, Choi Gee-sung and Kim Jong-joong, and considers all three to be the brains of the aforementioned merger.

Several irregularities are attributed to this operation, among them an alleged crime of accounting fraud whose objective was to consolidate Lee’s leadership shortly after his father, the president of the group Lee Kun-hee, suffered a heart attack that has not yet been reported. recovered.

All three are accused of manipulating the price of stock assets, violating the law on external audits and unfair business practices.

Lee is also accused of having lied in court, when at the time the merger process was reviewed in the framework of another judicial case.

Investigators believe that the value of Cheil Industries, one of the group’s two merging companies and of which Lee was the majority shareholder, was artificially inflated, and the opposite was done with the other company involved, Samsung C&T.

The three are also believed to have inflated the value of Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture between the US-based Biogen and Samsung Biologics, by about 4.5 trillion won (about 3.31 billion euros / $ 3.735 million). once a subsidiary of Cheil.

The hearing is expected to last for several hours and for the court’s decision to be released late Monday (local time) or early Tuesday.

Lee, who has defended his innocence before the prosecution, is in turn waiting for the trial to be repeated for his participation in the so-called corruption plot of the South Korean “Rasputin”, Choi Soon-sil, which ended in the dismissal. and imprisonment of the former president of the country Park Geun-hye (2013-2017).

In connection with this case, Lee, who is vice president of the Samsung group, was already arrested in 2017 and spent a year in prison.

Last month the magnate apologized for the scandals surrounding the company and assured that it is not contemplated to continue with the hereditary scheme to replace him at the head of the business group.

