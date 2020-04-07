MLW CEO Court Bauer talks about MJF leaving

The MLW CEO, Court BauerHe wrote on his Twitter account this week and commented on MJF’s departure from Major League Wrestling. It should be noted that MJF is working on All Elite Wrestling.

Bauer tweeted:

«For almost 3 years @The_MJF has left an indelible mark on @MLW. He never apologized,

He was arrogant, dynastic, and had very questionable morale. There is no ceiling for depravity within your young and impure soul. We all pay a great price for your presence. And we would do it again in the blink of an eye. Goodbye boy.”

MJF, who is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly left MLW in January, but this week’s Fusion episode featured a “Loser Leaves MLW” main event between him and Mance Warner, held in an empty arena. Warner won the fight in less than 10 minutes, and according to the stipulation, MJF was forced to leave Major League Wrestling.

MJF first signed with Major League Wrestling in the fall of 2017. During his time at MLW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman got a couple of championships which are: once MLW World Tag Team Champion with Richard Holliday and MLW World Middleweight Champion.

MJF’s response

True to form, AEW talent responded to her former boss:

“You are welcome”.

